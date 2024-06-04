The acting roster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season boasts a healthy mix of Middle-earth rookies and veterans. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, along with the wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Welsh actor Morfydd Clark returns as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Clark got her start on the stage in Wales, appearing in the 2013 production of Saunders Lewis’ Blodeuwedd. She landed her first film and TV roles the following year, starring in Madame Bovary, The Falling, New Worlds, and A Poet in New York. Clark’s breakout part was in 2019 psychological horror flick Saint Maud, which nabbed her several industry awards and nominations. Her other noteworthy projects include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Dracula, His Dark Materials, The Man Who Invented Christmas, and Crawl.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Robert Aramayo stars as Elrond, reprising the role from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. The Rings of Power is Aramayo’s second high-profile fantasy production; he previously portrayed the young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones Seasons 6 and 7. His other, non-fantasy small screen credits include Mindhunter and Behind Her Eyes. Aramayo’s no stranger to the big screen, either. The English actor has appeared in films such as Nocturnal Animals, Lost in Florence, Eternal Beauty, Antebellum, and The King’s Man.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Charlie Vickers is back as Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, after spending most of Season 1 playing the dark lord’s cover identity, Halbrand. The production is easily the biggest of Vickers’ career so far. The Aussie actor has only appeared in two other TV shows, Medici and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. He’s racked up the same number of film credits too, starring in 2019’s Palm Beach and 2020’s Death in Shoreditch.

Australian actor Markella Kavenagh plays Elanor Nori Brandyfoot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Kavenagh originated the role in Season 1. The Australian performer won her first acting gig at just 18, starring in 2018 TV drama Romper Stomper. Kavenagh appeared in two more small screen projects that year, Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Cry. Her other TV credits include My Life is Murder, The Gloaming, and Bad Behaviour. Kavenagh made the jump to feature films in 2019 with True History of the Kelly Gang, which she followed up with 2020’s My First Summer.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Ismael Cruz Córdova embarks on his sophomore outing as Arondir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. It marks the latest entry in an impressively varied filmography encompassing various genres and target audiences. Active since 2003, Cruz has starred in everything from Sesame Street to Ray Donovan. The Puerto Rican actor’s other notable film and TV credits include Exposed, Mary Queen of Scots, The Good Wife, The Mandalorian, The Undoing, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Sam Hazeldine as Adar

Sam Hazeldine replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The English actor has pedigree when it comes to genre fare; his previous credits include The Wolfman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, The Witcher, Resurrection, and The Sandman. Hazeldine’s lengthy CV also boasts the likes of Life on Mars, The Monuments Men, The Last Duel, Peaky Blinders, Slow Horses, and Masters of the Air. Before focusing on acting, Hazeldine was the lead vocalist and keyboardist for the UK band Mover.

Additional Actors in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

As well as the above performers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 features the following actors:

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Peter Mullan as Durin III

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow

Geoff Morrell as Waldreg

Alex Tarrant as Valandil

Leon Wadham as Kemen

The below actors are also confirmed for Season 2 in undisclosed roles:

Gabriel Akuwudike

Oliver Alvin-Wilson

Yasen “Zates” Atour

Stuart Bowman

Gavi Singh Chera

William Chubb

Ben Daniels

Kevin Eldon

Ciarán Hinds

Will Keen

Amelia Kenworthy

Selina Lo

Calam Lynch

Tanya Moodie

Nia Towle

Nicholas Woodeson

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

