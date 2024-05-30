The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unfolds across a range of new and familiar Middle-earth locales. So, where was the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 filmed?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 Filming Locations

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 was filmed entirely in New Zealand. The Amazon MGM Studios production set up shop in 38 spots throughout the country, with Auckland serving as Rings of Power Season 1’s primary shooting location. As a result, many of the first season’s other location sets were situated in the wider Auckland region, as well. Notable filming sites included:

Anawhata Beach (Piha)

Central Otago

Coromandel Peninsula

Denize Bluffs (King Country)

Hauraki Gulf

Kahurangi National Park

Mount Kidd (Fiordland National Park)

Rangitikei

Queenstown

In terms of what was filmed where, here’s a top-level overview of which New Zealand locations doubled for Rings of Power Season 1’s Middle-earth landmarks:

Kahurangi National Park and the Denize Bluffs provided the backdrop for most of the Harfoot scenes, which take place in-universe throughout the Rhovanion Hills.

Fiordland National Park’s Mount Kidd stood in for the frosty Northern Wastes/Forodwaith, where Galadriel and her elven troops try to pick up Sauron’s trail.

Anawhata Beach near Piha served as the Númenorean coastline, the location of Galadriel’s infamous slow-motion horse-riding scene.

The Hauraki Gulf supplied the setting for another Númenor-centric scene: when Isildur reunites with his sister Eärien after he’s been out at sea.

Was The Rings of Power Season 2 Filmed in New Zealand Too?

No, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 wasn’t filmed in New Zealand. Instead, Amazon MGM Studios moved production to the UK. Why the big move? Partly for financial reasons, however, other factors reportedly shaped Amazon’s decision. According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, New Zealand’s “very strict pandemic lockdown policy” caused The Rings of Power‘s cast and crew – many of whom were from the UK – major headaches during Season 1.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported in August 2021 that the estate of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien also pushed for The Rings of Power Season 2’s relocation. The Guardian noted that the Tolkien estate was supposedly “keen” for the second batch of episodes to be filmed in the UK, given the country (particularly England) partly inspired Tolkien’s works. That said, Amazon was reportedly under no legal obligation to take on board the Tolkien estate’s input on filming locations.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 premieres on the platform on August 29, 2024.

