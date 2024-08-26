Image Source: Netflix
When Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Releases

Emily in Paris is a romcom TV show that’s streaming exclusively on Netflix, and it also happens to be one of the most popular shows on the platform. If you’ve already binged the first half and you’re wondering when Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is releasing, here’s what you need to know.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

Good news! You won’t have to wait very long at all, as Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is set to be released on Sept. 12. Just like the first part of Season 4, Part 2 will also have five episodes to round out this story arc.

Part 1 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as Emily’s still stuck in this weird triangle with Gabriel and Camille, who claims to be pregnant with Gabriel’s child and has moved in close to him. However, it’s later revealed that she is, in fact, not actually pregnant but opts to keep that new revelation hidden from Gabriel and Emily. Pretty manipulative if you ask me, and it’s also a disappointing turn of events for one of the originally morally upright and decent characters in the show. But that’s the way the cookie crumbles.

Part 2 should shed some light on the situation and also focus on how Camille navigates this mess, and I’m pretty sure Emily and Gabriel are going to find out the truth at some point as well. After Season 4 ends, it’s unclear whether the show will be renewed for a fifth season, though showrunner and creator Darren Star has stated that they’d be down to keep working on the show as long as Netflix wants them around.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

