Will There Be a Season 5 of Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris is one of the more popular TV series on Netflix, and it’s easy to see why. It’s basically junk food television. Naturally, if you love that sort of thing, you might be wondering if Emily in Paris is getting a fifth season. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Emily in Paris Getting a Season 5?

At the time of writing, Emily in Paris Season 5 has not yet been confirmed or greenlit. With the release of Season 4 in two parts, fans are naturally hyped about the show, but Netflix has not yet confirmed that the show will be getting another season after this.

That being said, it’s highly likely that we’ll see Season 5 of Emily in Paris. Showrunner and creator Darren Star mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that it would depend on how long Netflix wants to keep things going. When asked about a fifth season, he replied with the following:

“Well, let’s see how long they want us for. To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places. If you look at Sex and the City [which was created by Star], It’s still happening 25 years later.”

Considering the fact that Emily in Paris is consistently in the Top 10 list on Netflix whenever it gets a new season, coupled with the fact that the show doesn’t even remotely seem to be close to any sort of endgame, it seems very likely that we’ll see a Season 5 at some point. That being said, we’ll update this section once we have more concrete information.

And that’s everything you need to know about a potential Emily in Paris Season 5 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show. Or just let us know if you’re Team Alfie or Team Gabriel. Personally, if I had to choose, I’m Team Alfie all the way.

