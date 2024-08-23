Why Emily in Paris Season 4 Only Has 5 Episodes (So Far)

As much as I might hate it, Emily in Paris is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and viewers are already getting driven mad with the release of Season 4. That said, if you’re wondering why there are only five episodes available in Emily in Paris Season 4, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Why Does Emily in Paris Season 4 Only Have 5 Episodes?

Netflix has opted to release Emily in Paris Season 4 in two parts. The first part consists of five episodes, and the second part will come with another five episodes, rounding out the season and completing the story arc for this go-around.

As for why Netflix has opted to do this? Well, it’s kind of a trend that the network has been following in recent years for its more popular shows. The latest seasons of Stranger Things and Bridgerton were also split up into two parts, with part 2 coming a few weeks to a month after part 1 was originally released. The goal is to prevent fans from just binging the entire thing in one day, and then running out of things to discuss over the next couple weeks or so.

By splitting up the season like that, this season of Emily in Paris will have a longer shelf life, so to speak, and will likely have fans talking about the season for a few extra weeks as they wait for the second part to drop.

When Does Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out?

If you’ve already binged all of part 1, you’ll be glad to know that the second part of Emily in Paris Season 4 isn’t far off. Part 2 is set to be released on Netflix on Sept. 12, and as mentioned previously, this part will also have five episodes.

And that’s everything you need to know about why Emily in Paris Season 4 only has five episodes so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy