When Does Ahsoka Season 2 Come Out?

The first season of Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka wraps up by teasing further adventures for its colorful cast of heroes and villains. So, when is Ahsoka Season 2 going to come out?

Recommended Videos

Related: Star Wars: Who Is Ahsoka’s Droid Companion, Huyang?

When Does Ahsoka Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Ahsoka Season 2 does not yet have an official release date. All we know for certain is that a second season is in the works and that showrunner (and Ahsoka Tano co-creator) Dave Filoni is back in charge. That said, there are also several unconfirmed details most fans are already taking for granted. Notably, series headliner Rosario Dawson is expected to reprise the Ahsoka role, alongside many of her Season 1 co-stars. This doesn’t include Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson, who died several months before Ahsoka‘s August 2023 debut.

Related: Star Wars: Who Is Ahsoka Villain Marrok?

Filoni addressed the void left by Stevenson in a November 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. “We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point,” he said, declining to confirm whether the Baylan role will be recast. At the same time, Filoni also acknowledged that Ahsoka Season 1’s finale, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” lays the groundwork for a major, Baylan-centric subplot in Season 2. “Obviously, there’s a story there,” the showrunner conceded. As such, it’s likely (but not yet confirmed) that Filoni will draft in a new actor to portray Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka‘s second season.

Dave Filoni Teases Ahsoka Season 2’s Story

What else can we expect from Ahsoka Season 2, beyond the potential continuation of Baylan’s arc? Quite a bit, according to Filoni. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in November 2022, Filoni teased that he “set up several threads” in Season 1. He also assured Star Wars devotees that he already has a general sense of where Ahsoka Tano’s journey “should end up.”

Related: Star Wars: Who Is Ahsoka’s Stormtrooper Villain, Enoch?

This ties in with remarks Filoni made during his Vanity Fair interview, which point to further clashes between Ahsoka and Grand Admiral Thrawn’s forces in the future. “I’m setting up what seems to be a larger conflict with the Imperial remnant,” he explained. “That conflict can’t just mirror what we’ve seen before. It has to take on a different shape. It can’t just be the Empire versus what looks like the Rebellion, or even the Republic. It has to be visually different.”

Ahsoka Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more