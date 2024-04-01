Star Wars: Who Is Ahsoka’s Stormtrooper Villain, Enoch?

Captain Enoch makes a big impression in Ahsoka Season 1, despite his limited amount of screen time. So, who exactly is Enoch, and will he return – in either Ahsoka Season 2 or another future Star Wars project?

Ahsoka’s Stormtrooper villain, Captain Enoch, Explained

Enoch is the Captain of the Guard of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Stormtrooper legions (now known as “Night Troopers”). Like the troops under his command, Enoch sports cobbled-together Stormtrooper armor, with golden “veins” running through it in a similar aesthetic to real-life kintsugi pottery. Unlike his subordinates, however, Enoch also rocks a uniquely customized helmet. The Captain of the Guard’s headgear has a golden faceplate with distinctly human features. Enoch’s outfit also incorporates more crimson accents than other members of Thrawn’s forces, notably in his bodysuit and gloves.

So, Enoch is clearly a key cog in what Thrawn is pulling together in exile on Peridea – but how did he wind up there in the first place? It’s never explicitly stated on screen, but like everybody aboard Thrawn’s Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, Enoch was unwillingly dumped on Peridea during Star Wars Rebels‘ series finale. Fortunately for Enoch (but less fortunately for the New Republic), the Chimaera‘s surviving crew ultimately make their way back to Star Wars‘ known galaxy in Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 8, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.”

Will Enoch Return In a Future Star Wars Project?

With Captain Enoch currently at large in a galaxy far, far away, does that mean he’ll be back in Ahsoka Season 2? Or maybe even a big screen Star Wars outing, such as The Mandalorian & Grogu? Lucasfilm hasn’t publicly commented on Enoch’s future, however, it seems likely he’ll show up in one or both of these projects. Enoch actor Wes Chatham strongly hinted that this is the case, in a February 2024 episode of Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

“I think the potential of this character is exciting,” Chatham said. “There are some vague hints [that audiences haven’t seen the last of Enoch]. There has to be a reason that that character is there. Thrawn introduced one person [on the Chimera in Ahsoka Episode 6].” It’s also unlikely that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni would cast an actor of Chatham’s caliber in what is (for now) a relatively minor role without future collaborations in mind. So yes, you should expect to see more of Enoch going forward.

Ahsoka Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is in production, but does not yet have a release date.

