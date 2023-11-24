How Old Is Star Wars & Ahsoka’s Sabine Wren

One of the most pivotal characters in Ahsoka is the Mandalorian and aspiring Jedi Sabine Wren. Introduced in Star Wars: Rebels, Sabine is an important figure in the Rebel Alliance and New Republic. One topic about Sabine that’s a subtle mystery is her age.

Through her appearances in Rebels and Ahsoka, Sabine is shown at two very different stages of her life. Here is Sabine’s age at the start and conclusion of the Rebels animated series and how old she is during the events of Ahsoka.

How Old Is Sabine Wren in Star Wars: Rebels?

When Rebels begins, the Clone Wars have been over for approximately 14 years, with the Galactic Empire the ruling entity in the galaxy for the same amount of time. This places the start of the animated series approximately five years before the Battle of Yavin, the climactic skirmish at the end of A New Hope, which culminated in Luke Skywalker destroying the first Death Star. Sabine is described in Star Wars Rebels: The Visual Guide (an official tie-in to the series) as being 16 years old when she is introduced.

Sabine holds the darksaber

The final season of Rebels takes place concurrently with the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, with Sabine part of the Rebel Alliance campaign against Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Imperial occupation on the planet Lothal. This places it five years after the series premiere, making Sabine 21 years old. Rebels ends with a flashforward to the Battle of Endor, as first depicted in Return of the Jedi, with Sabine joining Ahsoka Tano to locate the missing Ezra Bridger. With Return of the Jedi set five years after A New Hope, Sabine is 26 years old at the time.

How Old Is Sabine Wren in Ahsoka?

Ahsoka, like The Mandalorian, takes place approximately five years after the Battle of Endor, with the New Republic challenged by the remnants of the Empire rebuilding itself on the fringes of the galaxy. Sabine has since been training to master the ways of the Force under Ahsoka, but chafes from Ahsoka’s strict training regime and outlook. Given the time gap, this would make Sabine about 31 years old during the Disney+ series.

Sabine ignites her lightsaber

One point of confusion is a recent Vanity Fair interview with Sabine Wren actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who describes Sabine as being the same age as her. Bordizzo elaborated that she was 28 years old when she filmed Ahsoka, with her character similarly being in her late 20s. This could signal a subtle change in Sabine’s age since Rebels or just be a general reference to Sabine and Bordizzo being at a similar stage in their lives.