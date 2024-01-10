First Ahsoka Season 2 Art Teases a Follow-Up to Baylan Skoll Cliffhanger

One of Star Wars‘ best characters still has some story left in her. The first Ahsoka Season 2 art teases a follow-up to the Baylan Skoll cliffhanger from Season 1.

A day after news dropped that a second season of the series was in development, the first piece of concept art hit the Internet. The image, which comes via Discussing Film on X, features Ahsoka and her Padawan, Sabine, standing on a familiar statue. You can check out the art below:

First concept art for ‘AHSOKA’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/7KJ5eMi3zI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2024

As eagle-eyed fans will notice, the statue that the Jedi are standing on is the same one Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, discovered in the finale of Ahsoka Season 1. It was part of a set of three that appeared to be recreations of the Mortis gods, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka and Sabine ended up stuck in another galaxy at the end of the first season, and with another outing on the way, it looks like they’ll be following Skoll’s trail, looking to uncover the same secrets he’s after. They’ll also have to worry about Shin Hati, though, as she took control of a group of mercenaries in the mysterious lands.

The announcement of another season of Ahsoka came as a bit of a surprise, and not because the series didn’t deserve one. Many assumed that the threads left hanging would be picked up in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, which is said to bring together all of the Disney+ series. But with the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, it appears that the project isn’t a priority at the moment, allowing Filoni to give his favorite Jedi another outing before moving on to bigger things.

