Anakin Skywalker’s appearance in his Padawan’s Disney+ series wasn’t really a surprise. However, there’s more to it than fan speculation, as Dave Filoni says Anakin has “always” been with Ahsoka in Star Wars.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Filoni revealed that Anakin never left Ahsoka’s side, even when she didn’t know he was there. “Anakin…of course he’s there with her,” Filoni said. “He’s always been there with her, but she just couldn’t see it. She couldn’t feel it. She didn’t know. She had isolated herself and made herself alone because she was afraid.”

Ahsoka and Anakin’s relationship first hit a snag when she was framed for bombing the Jedi Temple. Anakin stood up for his Padawan, but the Jedi Council wasn’t confident in her innocence. Ahsoka left the Order, and the duo only reunited briefly before the Siege of Mandalore. That would be the last time Ahsoka saw her Master before he became Darth Vader. However, even after his death, Anakin returned to teach his Padawan a thing or two in Ahsoka before appearing as a Force Ghost in the finale.

“He has done a great deal to alleviate that fear in her,” Filoni went on to say. “And so there’s a moment. I think he’s proud of her in the end. He sees that she’s going to be a better mentor. I debate Force ghosts with people all the time. To me, what they are mainly is inspiration. You have people in your life that I’m sure have inspired you. And you feel that all the time. You feel that when you need it.”

That inspiration will surely help guide Ahsoka in future Star Wars projects. She was stranded in another galaxy alongside Sabine at the end of her show’s first season, but the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn will likely push her to find a way home sooner rather than later. It’s just nice to know that she’ll have her Master in her corner again for this next battle.