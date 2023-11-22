The passing of the great Ray Stevenson was difficult for many. Thankfully, Lucasfilm will continue to honor the actor, as Baylan Skoll’s Star Wars journey won’t end with Ahsoka.

Talking with Vanity Fair, the freshly promoted Dave Filoni discussed both Stevenson’s tragic absence and Skoll’s role in the franchise moving forward. “Obviously, there’s a story there,” Filoni explained. “We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point. But I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was…. I used to have mini debates with him and say, ‘Ray, you’re the villain here.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t think so, but you are. I love that you’re playing it like you’re not.’ Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.”

As Filoni so eloquently put it, Skoll never saw himself as a villain despite working alongside Morgan Elsbeth, whose ultimate goal was the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and that made him a very complicated figure. Of course, Star Wars fans gravitate toward characters that like to play both sides, as seen with Darth Maul and Boba Fett. That’s why many were disappointed that Skoll’s journey may no longer continue, especially because of where Ahsoka Season 1 left him.

Throughout Season 1, Skoll wants to head to this other galaxy because he believes it will help him build something better than the Jedi Order he used to be part of. It’s unclear what that is exactly, but the inclusion of statues of the Mortis gods means some Force-based shenanigans are certainly in play.

With a Season 2 of Ahsoka still up in the air, Skoll’s next appearance remains a mystery. When he does return, however, there will more than likely be a new actor wielding his orange lightsaber. And let’s wish them luck because Stevenson will not be an easy act to follow.