Spider-Man in his classic costume
Category:
Movies & TV

14 Best Spider-Man Figures To Check Out This Year

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 02:12 pm

Spider-Man is easily one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel catalog. Featured in a variety of shows, movies, video games, and comics, it’s no surprise that the wall-crawler has a variety of figures inspired by the different mediums he appears in. Here are the 14 best Spider-Man figures to check out this year.

Recommended Videos

14 – TAMASHII NATIONS – Spider-Man: No Way Home – Spider-Man [Integrated Suit]

The S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man No Way Home Integrated Suit Figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest Spider-Man movies, and it features multiple suits that Peter wears in the film. One is the integrated suit, which, as the name implies, is created when Peter’s nano-tech from the Iron Spider armor integrates with his upgraded suit that Peter made in the third act of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s a gorgeous suit, and this Tamashii Nation figure includes Tom Holland head sculpts and various interchangeable hands with incredible articulation.

13 – Marvel Legends Series Superior Spider-Man

The Marvel Legends Superior Spider-Man figure

In celebration of the 85th anniversary of the character, the Marvel Legends line of action figures released a special Superior Spider-Man figure. The figure comes in larger packaging than usual for a Marvel Legends toy, and that’s due to the four extra robotic arms that the Spider-Man comes with. It is based on Dan Slott’s infamous storyline where Otto Octavius (Doc Ock) took over Spider-Man’s body and became a deadlier and meaner version of the webhead. The figure is beautifully designed, and Otto’s unique Spider-Man suit would make this figure stand out in your collection.

12 – Marvel Legends Series Doc Ock

Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Doc Ock Figure

Spider-Man 2 is often in the conversation as not only one of the best sequels ever made but also one of the greatest comic book films put to screen. A big reason for that was Alfred Molina’s portrayal of Doctor Octopus, and this Marvel Legends figure is the perfect addition to any Spider-Man fan’s collection. The mechanical tentacles are extremely posable, allowing for a variety of different positions with which to display Ock, whether it’s fighting another one of your figures or standing menacing on his own.

11 – Marvel Legends Green Goblin

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured updated versions of some famous big-screen Spider-Man villains. One such is Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, who debuted in Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man film in 2002. The Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, and this new rendition of Raimi’s version is as cool as it is menacing. Featuring interchangeable heads that allow for either a Dafoe with goggles head sculpt or the classic mask, this figure also includes the glider, making it a must-have for fans of the Raimi films.

10 – Hot Toys 1:6 Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Black and Gold Suit Figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured various suits that Peter Parker wore throughout the film. However, none were as creative or aesthetically interesting as the Black & Gold suit. The costume is essentially Peter’s upgraded suit turned inside out, and despite that odd concept, it’s still a very good-looking suit, and it translates over to being a Hot Toy very well. The best thing about Hot Toys is the incredible attention to detail, and this Black & Gold suit benefits from those subtle touches that Hot Toys does more than any other Spider-Man suit featured in No Way Home.

9 – TAMASHII NATIONS – Spider-Man: No Way Home – Spider-Man [New Red and Blue Suit]

The SH Figuarts Spider-Man new red and blue suit figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home

The S.H. Figuarts brand of action figures lends itself particularly well to the character of Spider-Man because of their impressive articulation and possibility. There are hardly any characters in movies or comic books as dynamic or acrobatic as Spider-Man, and the final swinging scene in No Way Home accentuates that point incredibly well. With this figure, Tamashii Nations recreates Spider-Man’s new suit at the end of the film. The figure is beautiful, and with interchangeable hands, you can pose this figure in your collection in a variety of web-swinging poses that evoke the ending of Jon Watts’ trilogy.

8 – Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series 60th Anniversary Amazing Fantasy

The Marvel Legends Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man figure

This Marvel Legends Anniversary figure captures the magic of the Stan Lee and Steve Ditko comic that started it all. Based on Spider-Man’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, the coloring and design of this figure are enough to make it stand out in any Marvel or Spider-Man collection. Featuring the classic web-wings and darker red color scheme on the cover of the comic, this Spider-Man toy also features the logo and mask design that all feel old-school in the best way possible.

Related: Best DC Action Figures in 2024: Our Top 15 Picks

7 – Marvel Legends Series – Venom Action Figure

Marvel Legends Venom Figure

Venom isn’t just a fan-favorite Spider-Man villain – he’s also an incredibly popular character in his own right. With a trilogy of movies and several different comic series to his own name, Venom is a worthy foil to Spider-Man. This Marvel Legends figure perfectly encapsulates the character, showcasing his large stature, which would look menacing next to any other figure in your collection, especially Spider-Man. The Symbiote contrails on the back of the figure are just some of the small details that make this figure a good choice.

6 – TAMASHII NATIONS – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Spider-Gwen

Spider-Gwen SH Figuarts action figure

The Spider-Verse animated films introduced new iterations of popular Spider-Man variants, chief among them being Spider-Woman, a variant of Gwen Stacy, who got bit by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. Nicknamed Spider-Gwen, this S.H. Figuarts toy of the character is based on her design in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. It’s a beautiful figure with a Gwen Stacy head sculpt along with various interchangeable hands and even a stage stand with the film’s logo that helps make it an easy and stunning addition to your collection.

5 – Marvel Legends Series – Miles Morales Gameverse

The Marvel Legends Gamerverse Miles Morales Spider-Man figure

The Spider-Man series of games on PlayStation not only gave Peter Parker’s version of Spider-Man a sleek new design but also breathed life into Miles Morales’ costume. This Marvel Legends figure recreates the look of the Gamerverse Miles Spider-Man and glowing blue hand accessories that can help to recreate Miles’ unique powerset in the games and comics. There’s also a bonus cat figure included, and those who have played the game know that the cat is aptly named Spider-Man as well. Two Spider-Men for the price of one is a hard deal to pass on.

4 – SpiderMan: Across The Spider-Verse – SpiderMan 2099 S.H Figuarts

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 SH Figuarts Figure

The Spider-Man of the Future has never looked as intimidating or cool as he does with this S.H. Figuarts toy. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse uses Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, as a pseudo antagonist for Miles, and this figure’s broad build will help to make him stand out more than any other Spider-Men in your collection. With an unmasked head sculpt also included, the possibilities for poses in your display are practically endless.

3 -Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Symbiote Action Figure

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man Symbiote Figure

The black suit version of Spider-Man is one of the most popular iterations of the character, and it only became more popular as it became the main focus of 2023’s Spider-Man 2 video game. This Marvel Legends toy depicts the wall-crawler in his symbiote suit, and the best part about this figure is the retro packaging, which makes it perfect for display both inside and outside the box.

2 – Marvel Legends Figure 2-Pack | Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham figure two pack

This is another case of two Spider-Men for the price of one. This time around, it’s the Noir version of Spider-Man and Peter Porker, Spider-Ham. This Marvel Legends 2 pack features the Spider-Verse animated film version of Spider-Man Noir, complete with this fedora and pistol. While Spider-Ham isn’t as posable as Noir, this two-pack would look good compared to the other Spider-Verse figures on this list.

1 – AMAZING YAMAGUCHI Spider-Man Ver. 2.0

The Amazing Yamaguchi Spider-Man figure

Taking the top spot is one of the most detailed, articulated, and stunning Spider-Man figures I’ve seen. This Amazing Yamaguchi Spider-Man figure features everything we love about the character of Spider-Man, sporting the classic red and blue design, removable webwings, and a variety of masked expressions that make the figure feel like a comic book come to life. This is, without a doubt, one of the best Spider-Man figures you can add to your collection and is well worth the price tag.

And those are the 14 best Spider-Man figures to check out in 2024.

Post Tag:
Spider-Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter