Spider-Man is easily one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel catalog. Featured in a variety of shows, movies, video games, and comics, it’s no surprise that the wall-crawler has a variety of figures inspired by the different mediums he appears in. Here are the 14 best Spider-Man figures to check out this year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest Spider-Man movies, and it features multiple suits that Peter wears in the film. One is the integrated suit, which, as the name implies, is created when Peter’s nano-tech from the Iron Spider armor integrates with his upgraded suit that Peter made in the third act of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s a gorgeous suit, and this Tamashii Nation figure includes Tom Holland head sculpts and various interchangeable hands with incredible articulation.

In celebration of the 85th anniversary of the character, the Marvel Legends line of action figures released a special Superior Spider-Man figure. The figure comes in larger packaging than usual for a Marvel Legends toy, and that’s due to the four extra robotic arms that the Spider-Man comes with. It is based on Dan Slott’s infamous storyline where Otto Octavius (Doc Ock) took over Spider-Man’s body and became a deadlier and meaner version of the webhead. The figure is beautifully designed, and Otto’s unique Spider-Man suit would make this figure stand out in your collection.

Spider-Man 2 is often in the conversation as not only one of the best sequels ever made but also one of the greatest comic book films put to screen. A big reason for that was Alfred Molina’s portrayal of Doctor Octopus, and this Marvel Legends figure is the perfect addition to any Spider-Man fan’s collection. The mechanical tentacles are extremely posable, allowing for a variety of different positions with which to display Ock, whether it’s fighting another one of your figures or standing menacing on his own.

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured updated versions of some famous big-screen Spider-Man villains. One such is Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, who debuted in Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man film in 2002. The Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, and this new rendition of Raimi’s version is as cool as it is menacing. Featuring interchangeable heads that allow for either a Dafoe with goggles head sculpt or the classic mask, this figure also includes the glider, making it a must-have for fans of the Raimi films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured various suits that Peter Parker wore throughout the film. However, none were as creative or aesthetically interesting as the Black & Gold suit. The costume is essentially Peter’s upgraded suit turned inside out, and despite that odd concept, it’s still a very good-looking suit, and it translates over to being a Hot Toy very well. The best thing about Hot Toys is the incredible attention to detail, and this Black & Gold suit benefits from those subtle touches that Hot Toys does more than any other Spider-Man suit featured in No Way Home.

The S.H. Figuarts brand of action figures lends itself particularly well to the character of Spider-Man because of their impressive articulation and possibility. There are hardly any characters in movies or comic books as dynamic or acrobatic as Spider-Man, and the final swinging scene in No Way Home accentuates that point incredibly well. With this figure, Tamashii Nations recreates Spider-Man’s new suit at the end of the film. The figure is beautiful, and with interchangeable hands, you can pose this figure in your collection in a variety of web-swinging poses that evoke the ending of Jon Watts’ trilogy.

This Marvel Legends Anniversary figure captures the magic of the Stan Lee and Steve Ditko comic that started it all. Based on Spider-Man’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, the coloring and design of this figure are enough to make it stand out in any Marvel or Spider-Man collection. Featuring the classic web-wings and darker red color scheme on the cover of the comic, this Spider-Man toy also features the logo and mask design that all feel old-school in the best way possible.

Venom isn’t just a fan-favorite Spider-Man villain – he’s also an incredibly popular character in his own right. With a trilogy of movies and several different comic series to his own name, Venom is a worthy foil to Spider-Man. This Marvel Legends figure perfectly encapsulates the character, showcasing his large stature, which would look menacing next to any other figure in your collection, especially Spider-Man. The Symbiote contrails on the back of the figure are just some of the small details that make this figure a good choice.

The Spider-Verse animated films introduced new iterations of popular Spider-Man variants, chief among them being Spider-Woman, a variant of Gwen Stacy, who got bit by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. Nicknamed Spider-Gwen, this S.H. Figuarts toy of the character is based on her design in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. It’s a beautiful figure with a Gwen Stacy head sculpt along with various interchangeable hands and even a stage stand with the film’s logo that helps make it an easy and stunning addition to your collection.

The Spider-Man series of games on PlayStation not only gave Peter Parker’s version of Spider-Man a sleek new design but also breathed life into Miles Morales’ costume. This Marvel Legends figure recreates the look of the Gamerverse Miles Spider-Man and glowing blue hand accessories that can help to recreate Miles’ unique powerset in the games and comics. There’s also a bonus cat figure included, and those who have played the game know that the cat is aptly named Spider-Man as well. Two Spider-Men for the price of one is a hard deal to pass on.

The Spider-Man of the Future has never looked as intimidating or cool as he does with this S.H. Figuarts toy. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse uses Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, as a pseudo antagonist for Miles, and this figure’s broad build will help to make him stand out more than any other Spider-Men in your collection. With an unmasked head sculpt also included, the possibilities for poses in your display are practically endless.

The black suit version of Spider-Man is one of the most popular iterations of the character, and it only became more popular as it became the main focus of 2023’s Spider-Man 2 video game. This Marvel Legends toy depicts the wall-crawler in his symbiote suit, and the best part about this figure is the retro packaging, which makes it perfect for display both inside and outside the box.

This is another case of two Spider-Men for the price of one. This time around, it’s the Noir version of Spider-Man and Peter Porker, Spider-Ham. This Marvel Legends 2 pack features the Spider-Verse animated film version of Spider-Man Noir, complete with this fedora and pistol. While Spider-Ham isn’t as posable as Noir, this two-pack would look good compared to the other Spider-Verse figures on this list.

Taking the top spot is one of the most detailed, articulated, and stunning Spider-Man figures I’ve seen. This Amazing Yamaguchi Spider-Man figure features everything we love about the character of Spider-Man, sporting the classic red and blue design, removable webwings, and a variety of masked expressions that make the figure feel like a comic book come to life. This is, without a doubt, one of the best Spider-Man figures you can add to your collection and is well worth the price tag.

And those are the 14 best Spider-Man figures to check out in 2024.

