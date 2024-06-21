Best DC Action Figures in 2024: Our Top 15 Picks

The DC multiverse has a superhero for everyone, and what better way to show your love for them than to display their action figures? Of course, picking one can be tricky, so we’ve listed 15 of the best DC action figures in 2024.

Hailing from McFarlane Toys’ DC Direct line, Black Manta gets a detailed 7″ figure that does the iconic supervillain justice. The arch nemesis of Aquaman gets a slightly updated look from his typical appearance, sporting an armored look that accentuates a primarily black and gray metal color scheme. The figure includes attachable wrist blades, a spear, and a base. And as with several action figures on this list, this Black Manta includes an Aquaman comic, from which the design originated.

A part of McFarlane Toys’ DC Direct product line, this Barry Allen Flash action figure is among the best 7″ toys available of the scarlet speedster. A non-typical Flash outfit is often hard to justify due to how iconic his classic look is, but this version of the character stands out among the many multiverse variations. The figure includes attachable speedforce lighting, a base, a collectible card, and a comic that features the unique aforementioned Flash design. The alternate look is not for everyone, but the figure features great detail and plenty of value, thanks to the add-ons.

The first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics #27 features a version of the character far more elementary than his modern iterations. However, his classic look still holds up remarkably well, especially with the McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse action figure. It’s the foundation on which the legacy of Batman was built, and it’s never looked so cool. The detail is not out of the world, but that’s partly due to the simple nature of the design. The figure includes four extra hands, a wrench, and a base for display.

Based on arguably the best live-action Flash suit of all time, McFarlane Toys’ figure from the much-maligned Justice League movie benefits from the heavily armored and “thrown together” design. It’s remarkably detailed for a 7″ figure, featuring blue speedforce lighting and a base to pose the speedster on. The collectible card included is pretty neat, but it’s hard to say these action figure packs would be any less valuable without it. Overall, this Flash figure is one of the better movie toys out there, especially on this list.

As the tallest option on this list, DC’s Battle-Mode Blue Beetle action figure stands at 12″ and includes bright blue lights and sound effects. These types of toys typically lean towards gimmicky features rather than providing detailed figurines, but this is an exception. Based on the movie’s design, Jaime Reyes’ alien suit looks remarkably accurate, especially at the price point. If you want a more detailed and high-quality version at the same scale, you’re going to have to break the bank. However, the Battle-Mode Blue Beetle action figure is a good option that could easily form part of a presentable collection.

Ripped from the iconic Death and Return of Superman storyline, this Steel figure would be a fantastic addition to anyone’s DC toy collection. Medicom Toy outdid themselves with the paint job, providing depth to an otherwise smooth figure that is sleek as steel. The set includes three replaceable heads, alternate hands, a hammer, and rocket blasters for his boots. Plus, you’ll get a movable figure stand, giving you more freedom to pose the classic superhero. Other Steel figures on the market offer busier details and a modern design, but there is nothing like the classics.

From Injustice 2, McFarlane Toys’ Amazon Exclusive Gold Label pack includes Supergirl, Doctor Fate, and Batman with unique color shading. The combo also includes bases for all three heroes, alternate hands for Supergirl, and batarangs for Batman. Supergirl features a special hair paint job to reflect her look in the comics, while Batman gets an even heavier facelift to reflect his hand-drawn counterpart. It’s simply hard to go wrong with this 3-pack, especially considering its value at a relatively low price point.

With the Blackest Night Deathstorm, McFarlane Toys’ delivers a 7″ figure that blows most out of the water at its price point. The detail provided is awesome; the withered look and fiery skull are executed at a relatively high level. The set is fairly bare bones, including a collectible card, a White Lantern, and a base. It also ships with one of four Atrocitus parts if you want to build out the Red Lantern as well. Even if Firestorm or his evil version, Deathstorm, is not a favorite of yours, this figure would do wonders in representing the Blackest Night storyline in your collection.

Set in a high fantasy version of the DC Universe, this Dark Knights of Steel Batman action figure is a standout due to its unique origins. Multiverse versions of superheroes can feel gimmicky at times, but Batman, with medieval armor and a sword befitting of a Dark Knight, is hard not to like. The figure has great detail and allows for the sword to be carried on his back. It also includes a base and collectible card, but the main attraction makes this a worthy investment, especially at its reasonable price point.

The classic Red Hood look is hard to go wrong with, but this updated version from Geoff Johns’ Batman: Three Jokers book is second to none. This version of Jason Todd sports the iconic ruby helmet and chest plate but features a slightly streamlined design with a strictly red-black color scheme. It’s an impressively detailed figure, considering the scale and price point. I mean, look at those white eyes and black bat-themed outline on the helmet. It’s perfect. That said, the only accessories provided are a crowbar and a base.

If you’re a Green Lantern fanatic, this is a must-have if you collect action figures. The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse combo includes Green Lanterns Kilowog and Kyle Rayner, complete with lantern-powered accessories to attach to both heroes. Each figure comes with unique attachable armor, weapons, and a green lantern. Moreover, collectible cards and stands are included. It’s pricier than most options on this list due to being an Amazon Exclusive Gold Label item, but there’s plenty of value to satisfy Green Lantern fans.

This Superman figure is ripped straight from Future State: Superman: Worlds of War, which features a very different look for the Kryptonian hero. In the storyline, Superman was captured from Earth and taken across the galaxy to fight as a gladiator on Warworld. He sports a shield, an axe, a tattered cape, and not much else. The Future State event did not exactly produce a fan-favorite series, but it’s hard to argue against the characters’ designs, especially Superman’s enchained gladiator look.

Based on the Dark Knights: Death Metal comic book event, McFarlane Toys’ Store’s Wonder Woman action figure is absolutely metal. On top of the death metal-inspired look, the figure features complete articulation, as well as her Lasso of Truth chainsaw, unique to the comic arc. The combo includes a base and collectible art card featuring the titular character and a brief biography. Even if you’re not familiar with the storyline (which rocks, by the way), this Wonder Woman action figure is far too awesome to skip over, especially for diehard fans of the character.

At the number two spot on this list is Beast Kingdom’s gnarly take on Darkseid, with comic-accurate colors and suit details. The action figure has articulating limbs, two sets of hands, and two heads (passive and angry), along with his iconic red Omega beams (direct and refracted). The overall design is inspired by the Justice League: The Darkseid War comic book arc, which came out during the New 52 era. It’s the priciest option we have ranked here, but this specific Darkseid figure is known to go on sale at around 20% off.

Inspired by the Dark Knights: Metal arc by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, the Gladiator Batman action figure is a must-have for fans of the Caped Crusader. It comes with his battleaxe (as all Batman figures should), and the detail of the figure is very impressive, especially at the cost and scale. Although Batman toys are known for having far too many pointless costume variations, Gladiator Batman is not only comic-inspired but an accurate representation of what it would be like if Bruce Wayne battled his way into the Dark Ages.

