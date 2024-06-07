The world of One Piece is filled with so many incredible and colorful characters that it’s hard not to display your love for your favorites with a statue or two. With so many available to choose from, these are the best One Piece statues, ranked.

Standing at approximately 7.8 inches tall, this statue of Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard, is the perfect starting point for fans looking to display the Four Emperors of the New World. This Blackbeard statue has the character in his post-time skip design in his usual evil and maniacal pose. Blackbeard is currently being set up as one of the main antagonists in the final saga of One Piece, making this statue a perfect companion to others that you will see on this list.

This Kozuki Oden statue captures one of the most tragic and emotional moments of the Wano Country Arc, as well as one of the best flashback stories in One Piece. Standing at 8.7 inches tall, the statue recreates Oden’s brave final stand against Kaido, Captain of the Beast Pirates, as he’s boiled alive for an hour straight. Featuring an acrylic backdrop showing Wano and explosive Japanese text, this statue is a manga panel brought to life in the best way possible.

The Grandline Series Shanks statue is a perfectly priced statue that isn’t too expensive while still having a detailed design of the character. Moreover, this specific design of Shanks stands out as clearly being before the character met Luffy, as he is still wearing the iconic straw hat and still has both arms as well. This statue could also be displayed along with Marshall D. Teach as part of the Four Emperors of the New World.

A prominent figure of the Worst Generation, Captain Eustass Kid would make an excellent addition to any One Piece fan’s collection, especially those looking to create a diorama of the big three captains of this generation that also includes Luffy and Law. This figure’s design comes from, as the name states, the final act of Wano as Kid teams up with the Straw Hats and Law to take down Kaido and Big Mom. Captain Kid is one of the more interesting-looking characters in One Piece, making this statue a must-have.

At 7 inches tall, this Sanji statue features the character in a dynamic pose. The high-kicking chef is known for a variety of firey and powerful kick attacks, and the Diable Jambe Flambage Shot might be his most famous one. This statue would stand out in any collection with immaculate detail in Sanji’s suit, facial expression, as well as the fire that really brings the statue to life.

Kaido is an incredibly menacing character due to the nature of his devil fruit power, which allows him to transform into a dragon. With this statue, you get Kaido in his full beast form. At almost 12 inches tall, the Kaido King of the Beasts statue boasts impressive detail with its sculpt and even comes with a small Luffy figurine that is to scale with Kaido. This statue serves as a perfect centerpiece for any One Piece fan who loves the Wano Country arc of the series.

Another captain from the Worst Generation, Trafalgar Law, is brought to life with a beautiful action statue that depicts the Surgeon of Death mid-battle. Featuring the character’s design from the raid on Onigashima, this statue cleverly weaves in the character’s devil fruit powers to make the statue seem as if it is airborne. Law is a very popular character, and this statue is a perfect representation of why.

Nami is one of the most popular Straw Hats, so any variation of her would make for a great statue. This version of Nami specifically is from One Piece: Film Red, in which she is given a pirate costume by Uta in a dream-world sequence. The look suits Nami well, and this statue captures the character’s adorable and mischievous nature perfectly. There are also several other Straw Hat figures released that are based on Film Red for any collector looking for a uniform set of statues.

Out of all of the characters introduced in the Wano Country arc, Yamato is easily the most popular (placing 11th in the latest popularity poll). Just looking at the design of this statue, it’s easy to see why. All of Yamato’s best traits are put on stunning display, with the pose highlighting the character’s strong personality as well as subtle details, such as the broken chains on their wrists. The Yamato Portrait of Pirates statue is an excellent addition to your display case.

Another statue from the Portrait of Pirates series, Soge King, is a mysterious character who definitely isn’t the Straw Hat Usopp. Soge King played a critical role in the Water Seven and Enies Lobby arcs of One Piece, which are often considered the best arcs of the entire series. A large part of the arc’s popularity is due to Soge King, and this statue features the character in an epic pose with his weapon. Any fan of Water Seven or Usopp’s good friend Soge King should consider picking this incredibly detailed statue up.

Sabo is the adoptive older brother of Monkey D. Luffy and the inheritor of the Flame Flame fruit, which is put on spectacular display in this 5.7-inch tall statue. This is one of the most expressive statues in this list, showcasing Sabo pulling off his “Hiken” move with the full force of his fire fist, with his signature staff in his other hand. The flames surrounding the statue make it even more epic, and it would be a great purchase for anyone who is a fan of Sabo or the Dressrosa arc he’s introduced in.

Roronoa Zoro’s three-sword style already looked impressive enough in the anime and manga, but the swordsman’s demon spirit form is on an entirely different level. No statue brings a power-up to life better than this one, as the amazingly detailed figure gives Zoro two additional heads and multiple arms, making him look less like the Pirate Hunter Zoro and more like a deity to be feared due to its awesome power.

At the top of this list of the best statues of One Piece is the future Pirate King himself, Monkey D. Luffy. At almost 18 inches tall, this Luffy statue features the character delivering one of his most devastating attacks: Gum Gum Red Roc. The Bandai Spirits figure wastes no space in its intricate design, using all 18 inches to give Luffy beautiful detail in his facial expression, Straw Hat, and, of course, his giant Red Roc fist that deals explosive damage. It’s an encapsulation of the end of every One Piece arc in a single statue and should definitely be picked up.

