Star Wars: The Acolyte: Osha and Mae’s Relationship, Explained

In the first episode “Lost/Found” we get a shocking twist. As it turns out, actress Amandla Stenberg plays twins Osha and Mae. Here’s Osha and Mae’s relationship in Star Wars: The Acolyte explained.

Who Are Osha and Mae in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Osha and Mae are a pair of identical twins from the planet of Brendok, and they lived during the High Republic era of Star Wars. They are both played by American actress Amandla Stenberg. We find out in the episode “Destiny” that Osha and Mae’s full names are Varosha and Mae-ho Aniseya. The two girls lived on Brendok with their two mothers, Koril and Mother Aniseya, and a coven of force witches.

In The Acolyte, the twins appear to be polar opposites of one another, with Osha close to the light of the force and Mae close to the dark side. Osha is a meknek for hire and the former padawan of Jedi Master Sol within the Jedi Order. Mae, on the other hand, is an assassin for an unknown dark side wielder and appears to want revenge on the four Jedi who were on Brendok.

Osha and Mae’s Relationship in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Examined

Osha and Mae’s relationship is a complicated one. They had a close bond when they were children, but there was also tension between the two due to Osha’s desire to leave the coven. Mae never understood Osha’s desire to leave since they had everything they wanted. But this wasn’t enough for Osha, who dreamed of becoming a Jedi. Infuriated by Osha’s decision, Mae set a fire that destroyed their home and their family. Luckily for Osha, she was saved by Master Sol, but Mae wasn’t so lucky.

The two twins believed that the other had perished in the fire and grew up without each other. It’s unknown what happened to Mae while she grew up, but we do know that Osha grew up with the Jedi until she chose to leave to become a meknek for hire. It wasn’t until the events of The Acolyte that Osha and Mae discover that the other was alive. However, their reunion isn’t a happy one, as the sisters are on opposite sides, with Osha in pursuit of Mae alongside the Jedi.

The relationship between the estranged sisters is a clash between the light side and the dark side. There’s an interesting little detail I noticed in the title logo for The Acolyte. The letter O seems to resemble both Osha and Mae. There appears to be two O’s overlapping, one shining blue underneath a red/orange-colored O. The blue is likely symbolic of Osha, while the red/orange represents Mae. But will the sisters find balance between the two?

