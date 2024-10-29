Forgot password
Which Married At First Sight Couples Are Going to Pull a Wife Swap?

Kathryn Vercillo
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 01:06 pm

The Season 18 Married at First Sight trailers pulled me in, letting us know in advance that Chicago’s going to have cheating and a wife swap. Did you watch the first few episodes with an eye toward guessing which couples will swap? 

Married At First Sight (MAFS) Couple Swap Predictions

My top pick? Camille and Thomas. Camille almost backed out before the wedding, telling her bridesmaids that this was a bad idea. Meanwhile, we learned in Episode 2 that Thomas was in a nine-year relationship. As TikTok former matchmaker sunshine4rj says, “the fact that that hasn’t come up is a little sus” and may cause “some questions over Camille’s head.” Will she cheat? Will he? I’m not sure, but I suspect this couple is in the breakup pool.

emem and ikechi MAFS

I’m guessing the swap will be with Emem and Ikechi. Emem won’t be the cheater here, despite her “getting caught” hugging another man. But the show portrays Ikechi as someone who jumps quickly into relationships. That’s a bit of a funny callout for a show about getting married at first sight… but the red flag for me on this one is that he applied to be on MAFS Houston before he was accepted to MAFS Chicago. He may want a wife, but does he care who it is?

My dark horse pick is Madison and Allen. They look good together, but they are also pretty different from one another. Is this a case of opposites attracting or opposites going off in another direction?

Is MAFS America Going the Way of MAFS UK and AU?

This whole wife swap thing is brand new for MAFS America, but if you’re an avid MAFS fan, then you’ll know that MAFS Australia is no stranger to cheating and swapping scandals. Hannah Norburn of MAFS UK is on everyone’s mind right now with her newest connection with another’s hubby. What I wish/hope would happen to really make this season stand out is for the swap to include some LGBTQ+ action, but I doubt that MAFS is going to go there in Chicago.

Are you on the edge of your seat? Or do you agree more with TikTok’s pinkierants, who preferred the show in its early non-drama days “when they were actually trying to match people that were compatible” and now feel it’s “lost all credibility and it’s on the same level as any other trash reality TV show?”

And that’s which Married At First Sight couples are going to pull a wife swap.

MAFS airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Lifetime.

married at first sight
