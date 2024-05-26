All Married At First Sight Couples Still Together, Confirmed

Although Lifetime’s Married At First Sight has spawned a number of similar dating reality shows, it was the first of its kind when it debuted a decade ago. The show follows couples tying the knot upon their first meeting — but how many of them are still together?

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 1?

Doug and Jamie

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis were one of the first couples introduced on Married At First Sight and remain a fan favorite. Doug and Jamie were also featured on the MAFS spinoff series Jamie and Doug Plus One in 2017, which chronicled the arrival of their first child.

Doug and Jamie are still together after meeting on Married At First Sight over ten years ago. They currently have two children and a family YouTube channel, on which they recently revealed that they are now pregnant with twins.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 5?

Anthony and Ashley

Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta are the only couple from Married At First Sight Season 5 to last over a year. The couple had instant chemistry and still remain together after first meeting when the fifth season was filmed in 2016.

Anthony and Ashley have since become one of the most iconic couples ever seen on Married At First Sight and remain a picture-perfect couple. As of this writing, they have two daughters, Mila Rose and Vaeda Marie.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 6?

Jephte and Shawniece

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson met on Season 6 of Married At First Sight, and fans rooted for them as they fought through the struggles of marriage. The couple decided to stay together on Decision Day despite their issues and welcomed a baby girl into the world in August 2018, a few months after the Season 6 finale aired.

Since their time on Married At First Sight, Jephte and Shawniece have continued their journey together, enjoying life with their daughter, Laura Denise. Although Jephte and Shawniece are both committed to being wonderful parents, they have also revealed that they are in no rush to expand their family any further.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 7?

Bobby and Danielle

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman are the sole success story of Married At First Sight Season 7. Although the couple has been described as bland by some viewers, they are still one of the most successful love stories to emerge from the long-running reality series.

Bobby and Danielle appeared to be almost instantly compatible upon being paired together on Married At First Sight and are best known for their tendency to have few (if any) disagreements. The couple currently has three children together, with the latest being born in September 2023.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 8?

AJ and Stephanie

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen met and married on Season 8 of Married At First Sight and are easily one of the best couples introduced on the show. AJ and Stephanie had an instant connection, and her cool head has proven to be the perfect remedy for his occasional hotheadedness.

September 2023 marked AJ and Stephanie’s fifth wedding anniversary, and the couple show no sign of slowing down. They regularly travel across the world together, and Stephanie discusses their experiences on her travel blog.

Keith and Kristine

Married At First Sight Season 8 was unique in that it produced two lasting love stories instead of only one. In addition to AJ and Stephanie, Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth proved to be a successful match, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise to viewers.

From the moment Keith and Kristine met, it was clear that they shared an immediate physical attraction for one another that continued throughout the season. Although the couple was not without their dramatic moments (such as when Kristine discovered inappropriate pictures of Keith’s ex in his phone), the two have always managed to work through their issues and still appear unable to keep their hands off each other.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 9?

Greg and Deonna

Married At First Sight Season 9 introduced the world to Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill, one of the most balanced and compatible couples ever featured on the show. The couple have a shared religious background, with Greg growing up heavily involved with the church and Deonna not having dated in ten years prior to their wedding but willing to walk down the aisle for the “right God-fearing man.”

Greg and Deonna have proven to be the right choice for each other since they first met and married back in 2019. Roughly a year later, the couple announced their pregnancy, and in 2021, expanded their family with the addition of their first son, Declan.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 10?

Austin and Jessica

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer tied the knot during Married At First Sight Season 10, and Austin shared on his Instagram that he wanted to start a family with Jessica since the beginning of their relationship. Austin and Jessica attribute their success as a couple to the Married At First Sight process and believe that the experiment works if both couples are committed and really want to be married.

Austin and Jessica will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary in August 2024, which coincides with the expected due date of their second child. The couple already has a son, Westin, who was born in November 2021.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 11?

Woody and Amani

When Woodrow “Woody” Randall and Amani Aliyya met on Married At First Sight Season 11, it initially didn’t look like they would make a good love connection. Woody was introduced as a man who enjoyed the bachelor lifestyle, and he appeared to be a bit shorter than his bride-to-be.

Nevertheless, Woody and Amani proved to be one of the greatest success stories of Married At First Sight, navigating through their differences with maturity and purposely seeking to find love in one another. Their incredible story continues since they tied the knot in 2020, and they currently have two sons together.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 12?

Vincent and Briana

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles were the sole successful couple of Married At First Sight Season 12 and claim to have felt an instant attraction to each other, which they both feel was more than physical. Vincent and Briana are one of the best examples of how the experiment can work, and in August they will celebrate their fourth year of marriage.

Vincent and Briana are a fan-favorite couple and have had great onscreen moments, such as when he nervously proposed to her at their one-year anniversary dinner. In January 2023, they welcomed their first child into the world: a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 14?

Olajuwon and Katina

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode are one of the most controversial couples ever seen on Married At First Sight, having a number of clashes that revolved around gender roles. Olajuwon was not the best-liked cast member due to his strong views on wanting a traditional wife who adhered to his somewhat outdated expectations, but the couple nonetheless decided to remain together on Decision Day.

Since their time on the show, the couple have experienced a number of ups and downs, with the most significant being a split in November 2023. However, the couple reconciled a few weeks later, and, as of this writing, appear to still be together despite a number of subsequent separations and cooling-off periods.

Who is Still Together From Married At First Sight Season 16?

Christopher and Nicole

Christopher Thielk and Nicole Lilienthal are the last successful couple featured on Married At First Sight, meeting and marrying during Season 16. Although they faced issues familiar to many couples, Christopher and Nicole nevertheless made the mature decision to work together on their relationship despite their problems.

While the couple have still experienced their fair share of growing pains and struggles (most notably with Christopher fighting to gain the approval of Nicole’s father), they have still made tremendous strides in their lives together, recently purchasing their first home together and bonding over a shared love of dogs. Christopher and Nicole also have a son, Reign, who was born in June 2022, four months after their second wedding anniversary.

Married At First Sight Seasons 1-17 are currently streaming on Lifetime.

