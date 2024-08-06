Married at First Sight Season 17 has drawn to a close, leaving fans with a wait for the next season. But just how long will they have to wait? Is there a Married at First Sight Season 18 release date? Here’s the answer.

Married at First Sight has been confirmed for Season 18 but there is not currently a release date for this new season. We know that MAFS will be heading to Chicago, and Lifetime has already released a teaser for the season.

This also confirms that filming is underway, if not completed. It’s almost certainly the latter, because the weddings for Season 17 were filmed in January 2023, long before the show started airing in October 2023.

The weddings in question have the cast turning up to get married to someone they’ve not met before, hence the show’s title. Depending on your perspective, it’s brave, stupid, romantic or some combination of the three.

The show’s also not got the best track record; take a look at the Married at First Sight couples who are still together. Yes,there are whole seasons where no one stays together and, typically, only one or two couples from each season make it last.

So, just when will you be able to watch this show? The show has aired at different times of the year, with many of the seasons hitting in June/July. But, clearly, we’ve missed that window. So, I suspect that Season 18 of Married at First Sight will arrive some time this fall.

You can expect Lifetime to reveal the actual date some time over the next few weeks, as well as release another clip or two, to drum up interest for the show. But right now, the answer to Is there a Married at First Sight Season 18 release date is no, there’s no confirmed release date or release window.

