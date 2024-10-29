Reality dating shows aren’t the only way to get drama from real people on TV. Pawn shows have their fair share of intense moments, especially if someone doesn’t get the offer they’re looking for. So, what happened to Les Gold from Hardcore Pawn, one of truTV’s biggest reality shows?

What Is Les Gold From Hardcore Pawn Up To Now?

Being a businessman runs in Les Gold’s blood, as his grandfather owned a pawn shop in Detroit, Michigan. Les took what he learned from his family and opened American Jewelry and Loan in 1978. The shop offers great deals to the citizens of Detroit, with Les always being open to looking at interesting items people bring in. However, there are other people in the store who don’t appreciate Les’ enthusiasm for junk.

Les works alongside his son, Seth, who co-owns the store with him. Together, they run a tight ship, but Seth is known to disagree with his dad from time to time, even going behind his back if he thinks a deal is good enough. This leads to plenty of problems, and Seth’s sister, Ashely, frequently finds herself involved as well. She’s not as involved in the business as her brother and father, but she got to be in the spotlight plenty during the family’s time on Hardcore Pawn.

From 2010 to 2015, truTV aired a reality show that followed Les and the rest of the Gold family as they ran American Jewelry and Loan called Hardcore Pawn. It would cover everything from out-of-control customers to employee theft. The biggest draw, though, was the bickering between Les and his kids. The show didn’t last forever, but the bond between the family remains as strong as ever.

While Les isn’t very active on social media these days, Seth keeps everyone up to date on the business. He frequently posts photos from the store and ones where he’s hanging out with his sister and dad. Seth has even spent time on Tiktok breaking down iconic moments from Hardcore Pawn, sometimes even bringing Les in to get his take on the action. As sad as it is not seeing the family bite customers’ heads off anymore, at least they’re still together and all appear to be in good health.

And that’s what happened to Les Gold from Hardcore Pawn.

Hardcore Pawn is available to purchase on Prime Video.

