The Acolyte’s Casting Creates a Baffling Plot Hole

There are all kinds of holes that viewers of Star Wars: The Acolyte have been pointing out week after week. But there’s one glaring plot hole that I barely see anyone mentioning, and it’s the twins themselves. Knowing they are supposed to look the same while they have two different actresses as children already threw me off, and episode 7 took that a step further.

Regardless of the fan theories that have been circulating, there is no way to justify having two different actresses at this point, and if fans want to make fun of one inconsistency in the show, this should be it.

Mae and Osha Need To Look Identical in The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s Episode 7 revealed that the twins aren’t just twins but instead are nearly identical copies of each other. We as the audience are supposed to believe that the force was used to create two carbon copies of these children within a vergence. And yet, they don’t even look the same. This entire show is based around force clones and how that dynamic works, and then the audience is just supposed to pretend they aren’t different people?

Twins in movies or television are nothing new. The Parent Trap is a famous example of twins being portrayed without real-life twins, and they didn’t have $180 million for a budget. The Acolyte even pulls a Parent Trap scenario in Episode 6, using the same techniques, so it makes the whole comparison even more puzzling.

The adult versions of Mae and Osha are played by one actor, Amandla Stenberg. So not only are the twins force clones but we also know that they look identical as they get older. Aside from any possible labor laws that prohibit one actor from playing twins or finding twins like Full House, this glaring plot hole seems like an incredibly lazy mistake.

Theories Can’t Explain the Twins Plot Hole Away

Some theories for The Acolyte are based around Mae dying in the fire incident. This means that Osha and Mae could simply be the same person, with one of them being a force projection. Whether it’s Osha or their mother causing this is up for debate, and it’s all still very much a theory.

Even if this were true, it doesn’t explain away Episode 7. Before the vergence reveal, there was a possibility that we didn’t see Mae as an adult because she died. Now we know that’s not the case. Torbin confirmed that they are nearly clones of each other and should look exactly the same.

Unless we get a good explanation in the finale, I don’t want to hear any more about how fire works in Star Wars or minute changes to Cortosis. We should be talking about how the Force clones in a show that revolves around twins don’t even look the same. And it really encapsulates the detail that went into the show as a whole.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney Plus.

