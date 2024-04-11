When Does Star Wars Outlaws Come Out?

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is one of the year’s most anticipated video games – so, when does it come out? And what can you expect from the game when it arrives?

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release on Friday, August 30, 2024. It will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Some gamers were holding out hope that Outlaws would also get PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports, however, there’s currently no indication that Ubisoft will cater to either last generation platform. Similarly, Outlaws won’t drop on the even less powerful Nintendo Switch. So, unfortunately, the last gen crowd will have to sit this Star Wars adventure out.

But those who do have either a current gen console or a suitably specced gaming PC have three different Star Wars Outlaws editions to choose from. They’re delineated by tier – Standard, Gold, and Ultimate – with more goodies with the higher tiers. If you pre-order the Standard edition, you’ll get the base game plus a bonus pack. Gold adds three days of early access and Season Pass content. And splashing out for Ultimate piles on top two in-game content bundles and a digital art book.

What Can You Expect From Star Wars Outlaws?

That’s Star Wars Outlaws‘ release covered – but what about the game itself? What have developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft cooked up for fans of a galaxy far, far away? Quite a lot, if pre-release materials are anything to go on. Outlaws is the first fully open world Star Wars game, and features plenty of new and previously established worlds to explore. Its gameplay brings together third-person combat and stealth mechanics, as well as branching dialogue encounters.

Star Wars Outlaws also boasts a cinematic narrative developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Players will take on the role of scoundrel Kay Vess as she tries to pull off a heist against ruthless crime family Zerek Besh. Along the way, they’ll encounter several familiar faces from the Star Wars films and associated media, including Qi’ra and Jabba the Hutt.

