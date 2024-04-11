Category:
Movies & TV

When Does Star Wars Outlaws Come Out?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 10:29 am
Kay Vess and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is one of the year’s most anticipated video games – so, when does it come out? And what can you expect from the game when it arrives?

Recommended Videos

Related: Who Is Developing Star Wars Outlaws? Answered

What Is Star Wars Outlaws’ Release Date?

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release on Friday, August 30, 2024. It will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Some gamers were holding out hope that Outlaws would also get PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports, however, there’s currently no indication that Ubisoft will cater to either last generation platform. Similarly, Outlaws won’t drop on the even less powerful Nintendo Switch. So, unfortunately, the last gen crowd will have to sit this Star Wars adventure out.

Related: Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

But those who do have either a current gen console or a suitably specced gaming PC have three different Star Wars Outlaws editions to choose from. They’re delineated by tier – Standard, Gold, and Ultimate – with more goodies with the higher tiers. If you pre-order the Standard edition, you’ll get the base game plus a bonus pack. Gold adds three days of early access and Season Pass content. And splashing out for Ultimate piles on top two in-game content bundles and a digital art book.

What Can You Expect From Star Wars Outlaws?

That’s Star Wars Outlaws‘ release covered – but what about the game itself? What have developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft cooked up for fans of a galaxy far, far away? Quite a lot, if pre-release materials are anything to go on. Outlaws is the first fully open world Star Wars game, and features plenty of new and previously established worlds to explore. Its gameplay brings together third-person combat and stealth mechanics, as well as branching dialogue encounters.

Related: Star Wars Outlaws: What Is the Upcoming Ubisoft Game About?

Star Wars Outlaws also boasts a cinematic narrative developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Players will take on the role of scoundrel Kay Vess as she tries to pull off a heist against ruthless crime family Zerek Besh. Along the way, they’ll encounter several familiar faces from the Star Wars films and associated media, including Qi’ra and Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on August 30, 2024.

Post Tag:
Star Wars
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Prime Video’s Fallout Completely Re-Writes One Key Part of the Franchise
A custom image combining Prime Video's Fallout and Fallout New Vegas
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Features
Features
Prime Video’s Fallout Completely Re-Writes One Key Part of the Franchise
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prime Video’s Fallout Completely Re-Writes One Key Part of the Franchise
A custom image combining Prime Video's Fallout and Fallout New Vegas
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Features
Features
Prime Video’s Fallout Completely Re-Writes One Key Part of the Franchise
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Apr 11, 2024
Author
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.