Who Is Developing Star Wars Outlaws? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:00 pm
Star Wars Outlaws, a woman holding a gun at an off-screen alien.

Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game, is just a few months away from release. But which team is behind this ambitious title? If you’re wondering just who is developing Star Wars Outlaws, here’s the answer.

Star Wars Outlaws Developers Explained

Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by Massive Entertainment, an Ubisoft-owned studio perhaps best known for The Division games. Their first game, published back in 2000, was an RTS by the name of Ground Control.

The Division 2 aside, they recently developed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and are working on a third The Division game. It was founded by Martin Walfisz who has since gone on to be CEO for the Thunderful group.

That’s Massive, anyway, but what about Star Wars Outlaws in particular? We won’t know the naems of every single developer who worked on it until the credits roll, but there are several people who are attached to the project for certain.

Star Wars Outlaws’ creative director is Julian Gerighty, whose first CD role was on Ubisoft’s The Crew, after which he went on to work on The Division games. And the game director is Mathias Karlson, who also worked on The Division. But if that has you worried that the game is going to be multiplayer, here’s what you need to know.

The story is co-written by Navid Khavari who’s worked on several Far Cry games including the prehistoric Far Cry Primal. The other writer is Nikki Foy who worked on Far Cry 6’s villain DLC and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The one worry you might have, this being a Ubisoft game, is that it’ll be Star Wars Far Cry. From what’s been revealed so far, that’s not the case, not least because it takes place on multiple planets. There’ll be side missions, but climbing radio tower after radio tower shouldn’t figure into the mix.

So, the answer to who is developing Star Wars Outlaws, is that it’s Massive Entertainment,

Star Wars Outlaws
