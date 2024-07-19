Want the best Emilie build in Genshin Impact, so that you can turn this perfumer into flamethrower-style support? Of course you do, otherwise you wouldn’t be here, and neither would we. We’d be wallowing in the abyss as always instead.

Best Emilie Build in Genshin Impact

Let’s just explain that Emilie’s normal attacks are terrible unless you go for her final constellation. We don’t recommend doing that because it’s expensive, but we’re also not your boss. Most of Emilie’s damage comes from her skill, which creates a special turret that shoots out perfume that deals Dendro damage, and can get stronger when it hits an enemy who is burning.

Her burst is linked to this, and will create a stronger version of the turret upon use, and when that one runs out, it’ll refresh the one it absorbed upon creation. Emilie’s special turret is incredibly easy to maintain over a long period of time, meaning that you can have a constant stream of damage from her basically all the time. She deals extra damage to burning enemies as well, and gains attack too, so you’ll want lots of fire.

Best Emilie Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Sets: Unfinished Reverie, Deepwood Memories Main stats: Sands: Attack % Goblet: Dendro Damage Circlet: Crit damage or Crit Rate Sub stats: Energy regen Attack Crit damage and crit rate



Emilie has two potential artifact sets. The less useful one is the Deepwood Memories set, Nahida’s best set, which boosts Dendro damage and shreds Dendro resistance. It’s good, and you’re more likely to have a set lying around, but it’s not as good as Unfinished Reverie. Unfinished Reverie boosts attack, but also boosts damage overall when you’re fighting against burning opponents. It’s almost like it was made for her.

In terms of stats, you’ll want to go for attack on the sands, Dendro damage on the goblet, and crit stats on the circlet. You’ll want to pick up a fair few energy recharge substats too, but only if you decide you want to use her burst in every rotation. If you don’t want to, then you can focus more heavily on crit stats and attack. Don’t worry about elemental mastery with her though.

Best Emilie Weapons in Genshin Impact

Best weapon: Lumidouce Elegy

Other options: Any crit-stat five-star

Four-star options: Favonius lance, Missive Windspear

Emilie’s best weapon is Lumidouce Elegy, which is her signature weapon and boosts damage overall and gives energy. It has a decent crit rate secondary stat as well, which makes it easier to go for a crit damage circlet. Outside of that, most of the five stars can work with her including the Staff of Homa, Calamity Queller, and Jade Cutter.

Four-star weapons are a little harder to come by when it comes to making Emilie sing, which means that you’ll be looking at things like the Missive Wingspear, or the Favonius Lance. Definitely aim for a five-stay if you can, otherwise you’ll be lacking in damage.

