Want the best Emilie teams in Genshin Impact to make sure you can bring out the true power of this Dendro perfumer? We’ve made a list of her best teammates so that you can build her up and have her knock out all that stands in your way.

Recommended Videos

Best Emilie Teams in Genshin Impact

Emilie is a character who cares a lot about burning. What that means is that her best teammates are often going to be Pyro characters, along with other Dendro ones. There are other options though, so we’re going to pick out a couple of teams for you for inspiration.

Pure Burning – Arlecchino, Emilie, Nahida, Bennett

First up we’re making use of one of the best Pyro DPS characters in the game, Arlecchino. Arlecchino doesn’t need elemental reactions to output huge damage, which means that she can help Emilie lean into her own strengths, and constantly cause burning. Nahida is a great Dendro sub-DPS who can not only deal damage but also lower enemy resistance using the Deepwood Memories set and her second constellation if you have it. Finally, Bennett can Bennett, and heal the rest of your team along with giving them all more attack.

This team will steamroll anything that doesn’t have Pyro resistance, and even streamroll a lot of the things that do have Pryo resistance due to the sheer amount of damage the Emilie and Nahida combo can output. You’ll struggle against Pyro shields, but if that happens, just swap Nahida or Bennet out for someone like Yelan or Zhongli.

Reverse Vape – Emilie, Furina, Xiangling, Jean

This team is going to do a lot of damage, but no specific character is likely to stand out. The aim here is to use Xiangling and Emilie to set up the burning, then use Furina’s skill to use that burning to vaporize her attacks, which will deal truly absurd damage. Then you can use Furina’s burst to gain more damage, and Jean’s healing to keep your whole team alive.

The mix of damage between Xiangling, Furina, and Emilie will mean that you’re constantly ruining everything in range, and it also allows for a fair bit of area of effect damage, making it a good choice against multiple enemies. If you’ve got constellations for the characters, then things only get better as you go. It’s a great team, but you’ll have to master the art of the burning aura to get the most out of it.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy