The best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact will make sure you can output absurd damage in no time at all while sustaining your own health and looking really cool doing it. If you’ve gotten your hands on the Father of the House of the Hearth, here’s how to best use her.

Best Arlecchino Build in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is an on-field DPS unit who deals the bulk of her damage through her normal attacks, but only if you’re playing her right. To use her properly, you need to use her skill to mark enemies, then ideally switch to your other characters to use their bursts and skills, then switch back to Arlecchino and use a charged attack to absorb the mark she put on enemies.

This will allow her to infuse her normal attacks with Pyro and give her a Bond of Life, which is a bit like a second health bar but one that gets eaten up in order to boost her damage with each attack. The larger the Bond of Life is, the higher your damage will be. This means that Arlecchino tends to do a lot more damage at the beginning of her attacks. Her burst also looks very cool and deals damage while also clearing all of her stuff and healing her.

Best Arlecchino Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Let’s get on with stats first because they’re simple. You’ll want an attack sands, a Pyro damage goblet, and either a crit rate or crit damage circlet. She does gain crit damage as she levels up, which is nice, and her best weapon grants crit rate, but not much of it, so we’d say you’re likely going to want a crit rate circlet more often than not.

In terms of sets, the brand-new Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is her best set, as it grants an attack boost and gives a general damage boost whenever the Bond of Life increases or decreases. It’s worth noting that there are other weapons in the game that use Bond of Life, but we’d be surprised if more characters don’t use this mechanic in the next couple of patches. You can also get away with Gladiator’s Finale as well.

Best Arlecchino Weapons in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino’s best weapon is her signature weapon, which is called Crimson Moon’s Semblance. This weapon grants crit rate as a substat, grants extra Bond of Life, and increases damage further based on the amount of Bond of Life. It was literally made for her. The other five-star weapons worth trying are the Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade Spear.

For four-star weapons, we like Dragon’s Bane if you’re playing in a vape team, Balad of the Fjords if you’re playing in a team with at least three different elements, and the Deathmatch if you just want to hit things. Her four-star options feel a little limited, but they’re not bad overall.

And that’s the best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

