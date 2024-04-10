3 Things You Might Have Missed in Palworld’s PvP Arena Trailer

Palworld announced its brand new PvP mode, Arena, during The Triple i-Initiative. And while the clip was only 15 seconds long, there are some small details that you can easily miss in the melee of Palworld’s PvP arena trailer.

Bellanoir Libero Might be Catchable

During the Palworld PvP Arena trailer, three pals and their human tamers go head-to-head. But what’s most striking about this matchup is that Bellanoir Libero, the first raid boss in Palworld, is on the enemy’s team. For those who haven’t summoned this powerful boss into the game, Bellanoir is distinct because it’s currently uncatchable in either its basic form or its pink Libero form, shown in the trailer. You can currently only hatch them from an Egg.

We can’t say for certain that Bellanoir and Bellanoir Libero will be catchable once the summer update hits. It’s possible that your Pal team might be chosen from pre-made pools. But I’d die happy if I could add Bellanoir Libero to my goth girl squad without hatching.

Quivern Might Get a Botan Variant

Quivern is an adorable, massive, fluffy dragon known for its soft blue coat—not the mint green it sports in the Palworld PvP Arena trailer. We can’t draw any hard conclusions from this brief snapshot of it in the game, but it seems to use Grass Tornado during the trailer, which might be a hint at a new subtype for the cutest dragon in Palworld.

New Upgraded Armor

And finally, we see the enemy in jet black armor with a matching Helm. Currently, there’s no black armor in the game. But we can determine from the fur collar, open shoulder style, and heavy boots that it’s likely an upgraded version of the Cold Resistant Metal Armor.

Recently, we’ve seen the Multiclimate Undershirt added to the game, which makes it significantly easier to guard yourself from both heat and cold. It’s possible this is a buildup to an even harsher environment, as we know that new islands are part of the Palworld road map. But we’ll just have to wait and see! As for the jet-black Helm, it’s likely that it’s the next stage up from Pal Metal Helm.

