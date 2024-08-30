The Best LEGO Star Wars Sets You Can Buy Right Now

One of the reasons for Star Wars‘ lasting popularity is just how many ways there are to interact with the franchise. Star Wars merch has been massive since the franchise launched in the ’70s, with countless toys and even video games like Star Wars: Outlaws. LEGO Star Wars sets are among the greatest Star Wars toys money can buy, and these are the best sets you can buy right now.

Coming in at our Number 10 spot is the Return of the Jedi Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit. This set depicts the iconic scene in Star Wars Episode VI when Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca rescue Han Solo and send Boba Fett flying into the Sarlacc Pit.

This set is a blast – no pun intended – and will make a great display piece as it shows off one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars’ Original Trilogy. The minifigure selection in this set is also great for fans who like to collect tiny little versions of Star Wars characters. Not only does the set feature the main characters of this scene, but as an added bonus it comes packaged in with Nien Nunb to celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.

The only thing holding back the Return of the Jedi Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit from ranking higher is its price point. At $79.98, its a little pricey for the size of the set. However, for minifigure collectors this roster of essential characters makes it worth the premium price tag.

Jedi Bob’s Starfighter is a deep-cut set which longtime LEGO Star Wars fans are sure to love. Jedi Bob debuted as an unnamed Jedi minifgure – whom fans dubbed Jedi Bob – in a Republic Gunship set back when Attack of the Clones was the hottest Star Wars film.

In September, he will return in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special event series on Disney+. The set depicting him and his Starfighter is available now. In it, he’s accompanied by unique characters from the new show, like an Ackbar Trooper and Servo the Gonk Droid. For hardcore LEGO Star Wars fans, the nostalgia play alone makes this set a fine addition to your collection.

The R2-D2 Brick Built Droid Figure makes an excellent display piece, and a really fun build. This set comes in at just over 1,000 pieces, so fans who build this set are sure to get a long and satisfying journey to assembling Star Wars‘ most iconic droid.

As an added bonus, the set also comes with a plaque which can house an R2-D2 minifigure, to make this higher-end set feel even more premium. In addition, this set also features a unique and exclusive minifigure as part of the 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars Celebration. This exclusive character is none other than Darth Malgus, an iconic Old Republic Sith Lord from Star Wars‘ classic Expanded Universe of Legends stories.

The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is made for the most hardcore LEGO fans in mind. Made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Clone Wars series of animated shorts, this set depicts the most iconic ship in the Republic’s Navy on a massive scale.

Coming in at 5,374 Pieces, this is a massive set which will require dedication from LEGO Star Wars fans to build. Part of LEGO’s 18+ line, this Ultimate Collector’s Series set can make for an incredible display piece for fans who have a soft spot for Star Wars prequel era.

Like the R2-D2 Brick Built Droid Figure, this set also comes with a commemorative plaque and a duo of minifigures. Fans of The Clone Wars will be thrilled to add Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen to their collection of Republic Heroes.

The Mandalorian has been far and away the most popular Star Wars series since Disney+ launched back in the fall of 2019. For fans looking to add the titular Mandalorian and his adorable child Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) to their collection, there’s no better set to do it than with The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter.

This Starfighter is one of the closest vehicles in Star Wars to a Hot Rod or muscle car, and retrofits a Starfighter from Naboo into a highly custom vehicle fit for a Mandalorian. This ship became instantly iconic when it was introduced to fans in The Book of Boba Fett, so this set is a must-have for any LEGO Star Wars fan with a lot of love for The Mandalorian.

The AT-TE is a powerful Tank Walker from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. Think of it as the Republic’s answer to the Empire’s AT-AT. While it may not be as large (or iconic), the AT-TE is still an incredible set. This massive vehicle is a must-have for fans looking to build some of the best and biggest battles of The Clone Wars.

It debuted alongside Commander Cody in Revenge of the Sith, and this set finally introduced a minifigure of Obi-Wan’s trusty commander. With over a thousand pieces, eight minifigures and a recently reduced price tag of $122.99, this is an epic Playset which is more than worth the cost of admission.

The X-Wing and TIE Fighter are some of – if not the – most iconic ships in Star Wars history. The flagship Starfighters of the Rebels and Empire respectively, these ships are an essential part of any LEGO Star Wars fan’s collection.

There have been few better ways to acquire these iconic Starfighters than as part of the TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mashup set. Like Jedi Bob’s Starfighter, this set also ties in with the new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special. As such, it features some characters from the new Show, as well as alternate instructions to Rebuild the set to a TIE Wing or X-Fighter as featured in Rebuild the Galaxy. Discounted to $102, this bundle is a great way to get some of the best ships in Star Wars.

The Imperial Star Destroyer is one of the most iconic images in all of Star Wars. As the first way fans saw the might of the Empire back in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, this iconic flagship has left an impression with Star Wars fans for nearly a half-century.

This set depicts the iconic ship in great detail with 1,555 Pieces, which is sure to provide a lengthy build for fans who love to assemble LEGO Bricks into iconic Star Wars Sets. The Imperial Star Destroyer also comes bundled with all the figures fan would want to occupy the massive vessel, including Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and several Imperial Officers. The set also has some play features in its interior.

The Imperial Star Destroyer is also part of the 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars Celebration, and features the debut of one of Star Wars’ newest beloved characters in plastic pieces. Cal Kestis, who debuted in Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, has become the face of Star Wars video games in the Disney Era. While merch of the beloved character has been a little scarce, this set provides added value by adding as of yet the only way to score an official Cal Kestis LEGO minifigure.

The Mos Eisley Cantina is one of the most iconic locales in Star Wars history, and there’s truly no better way to add it to your collection than with the Ultimate Collector’s Series Mos Eisley Cantina LEGO Star Wars set.

With an impressive 3,187 Pieces, this set showcases this iconic “wretched hive of scum and villainy” in all of its glory, with a minifigure of every character you could hope to be there. Not only does this set include the main cast of A New Hope and the iconic Cantina Band, but they’re also joined by several iconic characters from the Cantina scene in the original Star Wars film.

The Cantina is one of the most iconic scenes in the entire franchise for showing fans truly just how much the Star Wars saga had to offer, and there’s no better way to experience the best bar in the Galaxy Far, Far Away than with the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series Mos Eisley Cantina.

Last but certainly not least is the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon. This massive set is still to date the biggest and most impressive set that LEGO has ever sold. With over 7,500 pieces showcasing the most iconic ship in all of Star Wars in massive scale and breathtaking detail, this is the best LEGO Star Wars Set money can buy.

The set also comes packaged with minifigures depicting the Millennium Falcon’s crew in both the Original and Sequel Trilogies, with plenty of little details and easter eggs to display and play with the set in a way that is authentic to your favorite scenes in any of the 6 films where this ship appeared in the Skywalker Saga. It also comes with a Commemorative Plaque, adding even further to the premium feel of this set. While it is massive and expensive at $849.99, it is truly worth it as the most Ultimate item a LEGO Star Wars fan add to their collection.

