Assassin’s Creed Shadows Won’t Require Internet Connection At All Times After All

Yesterday, Assassin’s Creed fans were in a tizzy due to a pre-order listing saying Assassin’s Creed Shadows required an internet connection. Today, Ubisoft clarified this is not the case, mostly.

Recommended Videos

The outcry from gamers came from a PlayStation pre-order listing for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Initially, the pre-order page listed the game with an “Online play required” tag (it now reads “Online play optional”). Players did not take kindly to the news that a single-player title would need to be connected to the internet at all times. It just didn’t make sense why that would need to be a requirement without multiplayer.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has cleared up the whole incident with a news post via X:

An update from the team on Assassin's Creed Shadows. pic.twitter.com/PTY9TXSiEo — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 16, 2024

Fans can rest assured they can go about with their stealthy assassinations without needing to go online, after all. However, Ubisoft did clarify that those who purchase the game will need an internet connection to install the game in the first place.

Related: How to Play the Assassin’s Creed Games in Order

Of course, gamers are still mad that this news seemingly confirms physical copies still need an online connection to download the game. While patches for video games necessitate some form of internet being needed to play complete versions of games, it is rare to see a required installation for the base version. Certainly, something to worry about if other companies start to do this in the future, too. What would even be the point of the disc at that point? Just something for customers to hold in their hands to feel like they own?

Ubisoft certainly did not need any more bad press, so it felt it necessary to respond to the rumors about Assassin’s Creed Shadows needing an internet connection as quickly as possible. It is already facing backlash from the masses for its “get comfortable not owning your games” comments, as well as its sexual harassment allegations.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more