Category:
News
Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals the Game’s Medieval Japan Setting

New assassins are coming up.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 15, 2024 12:15 pm

After days of cryptic teasers and small puzzles, Ubisoft has finally revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new title for the series. This new game brings us back to medieval Japan, a period that inspired various media works with the shogunate government system and the ever-popular Samurai and Ninja warriors.

Recommended Videos

Prior to the trailer reveal, the official Assassin’s Creed account on X (formerly Twitter) and the official game website have placed a ciphered message hidden in many numbers. Fans had the puzzle solved by then, revealing a new message with an emphasis on time. These also revealed a new teaser site, which is now online revealing more details about the game and its characters.

And yeah, we’re playing with both this time! Previously known as Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed Shadows puts us in the shoes of the legendary Samurai Yasuke, who served Oda Nobunaga, and the Shinobi warrior Naoe, the daughter of Nagato Fujibayashi. Both protagonists will have their own distinct playstyles in this multi-layered story. Take a look at the trailer below.

Both characters are loosely based on real-life figures. Although Nagato having a daughter is a creative liberty, Yasuke is well-known in popular media. Having been depicted in many games and series in the past, including an animated Netflix series, he’s the first foreign and black Samurai known in history.

Naoe and Yasuke in Assassins Creed Shadows
Image via Ubisoft

Both characters join forces after the forces of Nobunaga are sent to attack Iga, the homeland of the Shinobi. Their relationship and their ties to the Assassin Order branch in Japan should be the focus for Shadows, which is also the first time the series is heading to Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming out on November 14th, 2024. Pre-orders for the game are already available, and it’ll be included in the Ubisoft+ Premium services if you want to play it early.

Post Tag:
Assassin's Creed Shadows
News
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg
Magneto and Rogue in a scene from X-Men '97, Season 1. This image is part of an article about when does X-Men '97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 15, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Season 2 Images Tease a Darker Follow-Up
The Last of Us Season 2 Production to Start in Early 2024 Part 2 Joel Ellie
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
The Last of Us Season 2 Images Tease a Darker Follow-Up
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 15, 2024
Read Article A Major Change Is Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop Soon
Fortnite Battle Royale Keyart Textless
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
A Major Change Is Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop Soon
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg
Magneto and Rogue in a scene from X-Men '97, Season 1. This image is part of an article about when does X-Men '97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 15, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Season 2 Images Tease a Darker Follow-Up
The Last of Us Season 2 Production to Start in Early 2024 Part 2 Joel Ellie
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
The Last of Us Season 2 Images Tease a Darker Follow-Up
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 15, 2024
Read Article A Major Change Is Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop Soon
Fortnite Battle Royale Keyart Textless
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
A Major Change Is Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop Soon
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 14, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.