Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals the Game’s Medieval Japan Setting

After days of cryptic teasers and small puzzles, Ubisoft has finally revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new title for the series. This new game brings us back to medieval Japan, a period that inspired various media works with the shogunate government system and the ever-popular Samurai and Ninja warriors.

Prior to the trailer reveal, the official Assassin’s Creed account on X (formerly Twitter) and the official game website have placed a ciphered message hidden in many numbers. Fans had the puzzle solved by then, revealing a new message with an emphasis on time. These also revealed a new teaser site, which is now online revealing more details about the game and its characters.

And yeah, we’re playing with both this time! Previously known as Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed Shadows puts us in the shoes of the legendary Samurai Yasuke, who served Oda Nobunaga, and the Shinobi warrior Naoe, the daughter of Nagato Fujibayashi. Both protagonists will have their own distinct playstyles in this multi-layered story. Take a look at the trailer below.

Both characters are loosely based on real-life figures. Although Nagato having a daughter is a creative liberty, Yasuke is well-known in popular media. Having been depicted in many games and series in the past, including an animated Netflix series, he’s the first foreign and black Samurai known in history.

Image via Ubisoft

Both characters join forces after the forces of Nobunaga are sent to attack Iga, the homeland of the Shinobi. Their relationship and their ties to the Assassin Order branch in Japan should be the focus for Shadows, which is also the first time the series is heading to Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming out on November 14th, 2024. Pre-orders for the game are already available, and it’ll be included in the Ubisoft+ Premium services if you want to play it early.

