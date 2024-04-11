Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Farm Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

You're not the stepdad to these eggs. You're the dad that stepped up.
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 02:49 pm

Hatching pals requires keeping their eggs at just the right temperature. But if running heaters and coolers sounds like a pain, an Ancient Civilization Core is the answer to your problems. Here’s how to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Ancient Civilization Cores Fast in Palworld

 If you’ve gotten deep into Palworld, you’ve likely created a farming base that’s one third bakery, one third couple’s ranch, and one third nursery. But if you’re trying to make the most meta team possible, it’s likely you’ve found that keeping the electricity flowing to the coolers and heaters surrounding your eggs. But what if you could simplify the process?

That’s where the Electric Egg Incubator comes in. Unlockable at level 36 from the Ancient Technology column of your Technology menu, the Electric Egg Incubator promises to streamline your nursery. But to make it, you’ll need five Ancient Civilization Cores. And the only way to get Ancient Civilization Cores is by defeating the raid boss Bellanoir in Palworld.

Defeating Bellanoir Libero will get you Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld
Screenshots by The Escapist

Ancient Civilization Cores are much more likely to drop from the harder boss variant, Bellanoir Libero, but it’s possible to get an Ancient Civilization Core from the standard fight. And, personally, I think the standard Bellanoir is easier to farm for two reasons.

First, Bellanoir is only level 30 and has 294,000 HP. While that’s a massive HP pool and she certainly packs a punch, it’s still manageable with a full team put into your base. Second, you can get Bellanoir Slab Fragments from any dungeon in the game. This is much easier than farming Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments, which can only be found in the Sacred Mountain Caverns, the hardest dungeons in the game.

Related: 4 Things You Might Have Missed in Palworld’s PvP Arena Trailer

Map of all dungeons to find Libero Fragments in Palworld
Screenshots by The Escapist

If you want the fastest route for farming dungeons, I recommend the desert, as the dungeons are packed close together. The coordinates for each of these dungeons are:

  • 218, 254
  • 283, 329
  • 357, 412
  • 355, 409
  • 335, 444
  • 446, 496
  • 557, 398

But if you want to chase after Bellanoire Libero and those guaranteed Ancient Civilization Core drops, then the Sacred Mountain dungeons are the way to go. The coordinates for those dungeons are:

Map to farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments in Palworld
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • 101, 362
  • 27, 266
  • -131, 313
  • 181, 324
  • -228, 263
  • -336, 328
  • -365, 373
  • -325, 439
  • -301, 489
  • – 324, 584
  • -205, 563
  • -154, 563
Post Tag:
Palworld
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3 Season 3
SOA Subverter in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3 Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
WSP Swarm in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments Fast in Palworld
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3 Season 3
SOA Subverter in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3 Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
WSP Swarm in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 11, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.