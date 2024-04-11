How to Farm Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

Hatching pals requires keeping their eggs at just the right temperature. But if running heaters and coolers sounds like a pain, an Ancient Civilization Core is the answer to your problems. Here’s how to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Ancient Civilization Cores Fast in Palworld

If you’ve gotten deep into Palworld, you’ve likely created a farming base that’s one third bakery, one third couple’s ranch, and one third nursery. But if you’re trying to make the most meta team possible, it’s likely you’ve found that keeping the electricity flowing to the coolers and heaters surrounding your eggs. But what if you could simplify the process?

That’s where the Electric Egg Incubator comes in. Unlockable at level 36 from the Ancient Technology column of your Technology menu, the Electric Egg Incubator promises to streamline your nursery. But to make it, you’ll need five Ancient Civilization Cores. And the only way to get Ancient Civilization Cores is by defeating the raid boss Bellanoir in Palworld.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Ancient Civilization Cores are much more likely to drop from the harder boss variant, Bellanoir Libero, but it’s possible to get an Ancient Civilization Core from the standard fight. And, personally, I think the standard Bellanoir is easier to farm for two reasons.

First, Bellanoir is only level 30 and has 294,000 HP. While that’s a massive HP pool and she certainly packs a punch, it’s still manageable with a full team put into your base. Second, you can get Bellanoir Slab Fragments from any dungeon in the game. This is much easier than farming Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments, which can only be found in the Sacred Mountain Caverns, the hardest dungeons in the game.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you want the fastest route for farming dungeons, I recommend the desert, as the dungeons are packed close together. The coordinates for each of these dungeons are:

218, 254

283, 329

357, 412

355, 409

335, 444

446, 496

557, 398

But if you want to chase after Bellanoire Libero and those guaranteed Ancient Civilization Core drops, then the Sacred Mountain dungeons are the way to go. The coordinates for those dungeons are:

Screenshots by The Escapist

101, 362

27, 266

-131, 313

181, 324

-228, 263

-336, 328

-365, 373

-325, 439

-301, 489

– 324, 584

-205, 563

-154, 563

