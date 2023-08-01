Session: Skate Sim TMNT Update Adds Mutant Mayhem Skins & New Map

Session: Skate Sim is getting in on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hype with an update that lets players shred in the sewers as the turtles themselves. Developer Crea-ture Studios and publisher Nacon published a trailer for the content today, revealing skins for Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael that allow players to skate as whichever turtle they prefer. If you couldn’t tell from their animated style, these skins are based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which premieres in theaters tomorrow. The update also brings along a new map TMNT called The Swamps, but the best part is that all of this is totally free and out right now for players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Be sure to watch the Session: Skate Sim “Ride with the Ninja Turtles” trailer now for a better look.

There has been no shortage of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem content over the last few months. In addition to the film’s impending release, Microsoft announced just last week that it is releasing a batch of pizza-scented controllers for a few lucky sweepstakes winners. We also recently learned that Nickelodeon is already working on a sequel to the new animated reboot, with plans to bring viewers a show that connects the two films, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to Paramount+ sometime in the future.

Any way you slice it, it looks like the latest incarnation of the turtles isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Stay tuned for more information on Session: Skate Sim and all of the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers.