This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Street Fighter 6.

Zero Punctuation Transcript

Fighting games are like six year olds in a playground. They’re full of energy and fun to watch but the moment you try getting your hands on them everyone beats the shit out of you. I admire them as exercises in characterization but the actual gameplay side of things I group alongside MOBAs under the heading “Completely taken over by the sweaties.” Dip a single toe into online multiplayer and you get instantly mulched by sharks who think that winning the top prize at this year’s EVO will make mummy shark stop nagging them to get a job at their uncle’s Kentucky Fried Harp Seal. I can’t get my head around high level play – first you’ve got to decide which of your current character’s suite of blatantly physics-defying special moves is the best one for the current nanosecond, and then you’ve got to remember what exotic combination of button inputs will crack it off. It’s like trying to operate the Enigma decoding machine in a hailstorm. Tell me this – if fighting games were being invented today, d’you think this would still be the case? Would one designer say “Well obviously we should map every character’s specials to the same simple button inputs so everyone’s on equal footing and it can all come down to reflex and strategy.” And another’d reply “No no! I think we should also be testing their ability to very quickly open bicycle locks while being sodomized.”

