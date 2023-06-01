The Science of Video Game Healing – Extra Punctuation

Extra PunctuationVideo Series

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee discusses the science of healing and health bars in video games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

So last time I was talking about realism in graphics and how it’s an albatross the games industry mysteriously insists on wearing around its neck, but realism is something that video games have sought in more than just its visual aspects. From the high calibre guns firing with realistic sounds to the realistic physics with which the target’s jawbone detaches and splats gorily against the kitchen wall. And realism in game mechanics, too; the survival game with its realistic hunger and thirst meters, the immersive sim with the NPCs realistically turning hostile because the player broke into their apartment and stole a chocolate bar off their desk.

