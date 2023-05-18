Extra PunctuationVideo Series

The Pursuit of Realistic Graphics Is Killing AAA Games – Extra Punctuation

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee takes a look at why chasing realistic graphics all the time is hurting AAA games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

As rendering technology continues to advance, graphics in video games can be more realistic than ever. We have lighting systems that can in real time create perfect reproductions of any physical environment at any time of day. A CG sequence of a celebrity performance can, to the casual glance, be indistinguishable from one being filmed in real life, although it might give you the creeps. Triple A video games are displaying unprecedented levels of visual fidelity. And it is fucking killing them.

