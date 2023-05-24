Video SeriesZero Punctuation

Darkest Dungeon II – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Darkest Dungeon II.

Transcript

Yeah, I’m doing Zelda next week. I needed more time. What’re you gonna do about it? You gonna report me to the review police? Get me sent down on a ten-stretch for possession of irreverence with intention to distribute? Anyway. Darkest Dungeon 2 is the sequel to Darkest Dungeon 1. There’s some of that completely objective game reportage you all keep asking for. And I was very glad to see it get a sequel because there’s nothing I like more than getting my head around a great big pair of double D’s. Seriously though, Darkest Dungeon 1 was a game people recommended to me a lot. “Hey Yahtzee, you like Lovecraftian horror! And roguelikes! And exploiting people to the point of death/mental breakdown!” To which I would say “That’s true, but for some reason Darkest Dungeon 1 never really grabbed me, and also hamsters don’t talk, so get back in the fucking wheel.” I put it down to an excess of decision making I felt I was being asked to do. Should we keep moving? Which door should we take? Where should we spend our off hours now? What precise number of biscuits have you allotted for this cup of tea? And it being such an unforgiving game I felt paralysed by the thought that I was making the wrong decision.

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
