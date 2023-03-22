This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews the 2023 Resident Evil 4 remake.

Transcript

Oooooooh, Capcom, A remake of one of the most pivotal games of the 2000s and a personal favourite of mine? Go ask your friends at Bloober Team how much you’re going to have to do to win me over on this. “Uh… wanna be one of the first outlets to get a review code?” Well, consider your foot in the door.

