This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee takes a look at the current state of live-service video games and how the trend may finally be starting to slow down or even dying.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

I am basically the same age as commercial home video gaming. I grew up alongside it. I track the phases of my life by what games platform I was using at the time. Philips Videopac, Commodore 64, SEGA Master System, Amiga 600, Amiga CD32, PS1, PC gaming, Gamecube, PS2, and after that I became a professional game critic, so all of them. The point is, I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen a lot of trends come and go, because this is still a comparatively young medium where the fundamental aspects of creation are still in a state of flux. I mean, the movie watching experience basically plateaued once they figured out colour and sound, game designers are still discovering new ways to explore interactive narrative.

