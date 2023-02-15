This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Hi-Fi Rush.

Transcript

“Rhythm action” might sound like one of the marketing bullet points for a fancy dildo but it is in fact a genre of video game, in which the player is obliged to perform some kind of combat mechanic in time with the backing music. A logical innovation, really, it doesn’t take a genius to compare the experiences of playing a drum kit and twatting lots of people with sticks. Lots of very short people in metal hats who complain very loudly. It’s not strictly a *new* genre, but certainly one that’s going through a bit of a heyday between BPM, Metal Hellsinger, and now this thing, Hi-Fi Rush. I’m sure eventually one of these days I’ll run into a rhythm action game I don’t get on with. It’s bound to happen if the genre keeps gaining popularity, when someone makes a game about catching falling turds in a bucket in time with Peter and the Wolf or something, but it’s not happened yet, ‘cos Hi-Fi Rush is great fun. Where BPM and Hellsinger were FPSes and Crypt of the Necrodancer was a roguelike dungeon crawler, Hi-Fi Rush brings rhythm action to the noble spectacle fighter, which goes to show that rhythm action can work in basically any style of combat. I’m sure there’s already a fucking gold rush brewing on Steam. Someone’s gonna do a version of Civilization where you get extra points for invading the Turks just as Ride of the Valkyries kicks in.

