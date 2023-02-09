This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee explains why comedy in video games has to be more than just quips, which is what games like High on Life and Forspoken offer in droves.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

So I’ve been playing Forspoken lately. Well. I’ve been tolerating Forspoken lately. “Playing” feels like far too jovial a word to apply to anything one does with that game. And there seems to have been a pushback against it from the internet hive mind for being quippy. There was that one brief clip that got around Twitter in which the protagonist has a little quippy conversation with their support character and everyone agreed that it was about as funny and endearing as a beloved pet being flattened by a UPS truck.

