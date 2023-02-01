This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Sailing Era.

Transcript

A few of the regular commenters that orbit my magnificence like a roomful of Comicon attendees around an unaccompanied attractive woman have noticed a curious pattern emerging in my list of favourite games, in that many of them in some way prominently feature a boat. Think about it. Return of the Obra Dinn. Spiritfarer. Silent Hill 2 has that one bit where James Sunderland goes to a boating lake on “world’s most attentive husbands get in free” day. Dark Souls… erm… has a couple of swords that could conceivably be repurposed as a mizzenmast. And look at all the other clues: he likes Horatio Hornblower books, he owns a bath, he’s physically dependent on water to continue living, clearly we have stumbled upon the secret cheat code that will ensure a positive review from Yahtzee Croshaw. Well, I had to get to the bottom of this, I’d hate to think any aspect of my behaviour had become in any way reliable, if my wife found out she’d make me start unloading the dishwasher again. So I played a bit of Sailing Era last week, an open-ended RPG management thing set in the Age of Sail that features boats about as prominently as any game could, and which managed to impress me right off the bat by having the ingenious foresight to come out in the middle of January when there’s bugger all else worth talking about.

