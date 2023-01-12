This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee provides an update on the game he’s developing, Starstruck Vagabond.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

Well I hope we all had lovely holiday. I certainly did. I had a whole week where I didn’t have to do any work making Zero Punctuation. So I wrote Extra Punctuation columns and worked on my creative projects. What else am I supposed to do? Drink and stare at a wall? Spend time with my family? No. I get restless too easily. If I wasn’t working I’d go mad.

You may also like