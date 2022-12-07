This week in Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Did you know you can get Marvel superhero branded reusable diapers? If you needed holiday gift giving advice. Perfect for the person in your life who worries that the time they spend rinsing infant diarrhoea out of cloth takes them away from thinking about the Incredible Hulk. I’m not saying superheroes are overexposed, or that top level entertainment media is so perversely fixated on them that you can’t even make a Scorsese-inspired gritty character piece unless you say it’s about the Joker, or that future civilizations will probably regard the Funkopop industry the same way we regard the extinct Easter Islanders who cut down all their trees to make more stone heads, or that I bet Benedict Cumberbatch insists on kissing with his eyes open – sorry, lost my train of thought there. Anyway, if you’re not quite satisfied with your superhero branded dinnerware and your superhero branded poo bags and your superhero branded gritty character pieces, now you can also enjoy superhero branded Fire Emblem Three Houses, in the form of Marvel Midnight Suns. It’s not quite as deep or pretty as Fire Emblem Three Houses but maybe if you promise to buy it for your four year old they’ll agree to start shitting in the fucking toilet again.

