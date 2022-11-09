This week in Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Transcript

Welp, guess it wasn’t a one night stand after all. Mario and Rabbids, sitting in a tree. Paying an exorbitant licensing fee. So we’re going through this little dance again, are we, in which Ubisoft’s proto-Minions mainly distinguished by their resemblance to a half-melted Spongebob Squarepants ice cream attempt to sustain their long redundant existence by clinging to the coat tails of one of the few video game franchises with an even more overdone shtick, making the combined tiredness of this hacked-out sequel somewhere on the level of a truckstop whore the morning after the viagra shipment passed through OH ALRIGHT I ADMIT IT I KINDA LIKED MARIO AND RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE. You dragged it out of me, you bastards. Hope you’re happy. I liked a mainstream thing. Now when I go to the snarky impossible to please Youtube reviewer meetup I have to wear the silly hat and sit in the wheelie bin of shame. See, Nintendo has two patterns from which Mario and Rabbids: Snarks of Hope benefits. First, Nintendo doing a thing doesn’t mean much. Nintendo do a lot of things. They very much participate in the thing-based economy. But it’s worth paying attention whenever Nintendo does a thing TWICE. That’s how we got Majora’s Mask and Paper Mario 2.

