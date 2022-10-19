This week in Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Scorn.

Transcript

It’s October, the tenth month whose name means the eighth month because a couple of Roman emperors thought rubbing their nasty little stubs was more important than living in a world that made any cocking sense, and nobody said they couldn’t, and when you think about it isn’t that basically where all the problems started. October is the month traditionally associated with spooky things and horror. Not sure why, like most American traditions it was probably something to do with wanting to have a piss-up while victimising native people. But if you do feel guilty about the pilgrim fathers displacing the native skeletons or whatever the fuck Halloween’s about, perhaps you could assuage that guilt by playing Scorn, a horror game that’s really disgusting and unpleasant to play. And, in contrast to, say, Ride to Hell: Retribution, intentionally so. Well, horror’s always intentionally unfun, isn’t it, Yahtz. You love Silent Hill 2 and that’s whatever the opposite of a barrel of laughs is. An umbrella of anguished gasps, I think, reasonable horse. But horror is a complicated spectrum. There is the horror that comes of direct threats to your safety, the horror of lurking implications beneath a relatively peaceful context,

