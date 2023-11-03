Jusant Review

Jusant is a four hour action puzzle climbing game developed and published by Don’t Nod, where you embark on a journey as an anonymous explorer ascending a massive mountain, shrouded in mystery.

Along the way, a helpful companion aids you in solving environmental puzzles and discreetly guides you toward collectibles that expand the narrative. As you ascend, swing, and advance, you’ll traverse stunning biomes, find solace in tranquil melodies, and gain a panoramic view of the myriad obstacles you’ve conquered.

Don’t Nod has a reputation for crafting immersive narrative-driven games where player choices wield influence over the storyline. Jusant diverged from this, opting to convey its narrative primarily through text based collectible items, which can be ignored at one’s discretion. While the collectibles encountered in the game contribute to narrative depth, they were a bit too lengthy for my taste. And since I didn’t stumble across every item, my understanding of the storyline was hindered, and quite frankly, I’d prefer traditional storytelling altogether.

While the narrative quality in Jusant varies, the gameplay is where it truly shines. From the moment you embark on your ascent, you encounter straightforward yet captivating controls. You’re constantly using the triggers for each hand, setting pitons for swinging or safety, monitoring stamina, and leveraging your companion for environmental puzzles, providing an engaging and physically interactive experience. Though my fingers underwent a substantial workout, the title’s simplistic gameplay formula kept me enthralled and interested throughout.

This game doesn’t throw traditional puzzles at you. Instead, you’ve got to be a bit strategic in how you progress. You’ll have to know when to double jump, use your companion’s special ability to get climbable plants in range, or even place your pitons to assist with your swing. It’s also easy to get in the groove and completely forget about your pitons, which slowed me down. Throughout my playthrough, reminders constantly popped up to assist, which I definitely needed.

The soundtrack does a fantastic job of creating a soothing vibe that sets the perfect tone for the game. Even though I see Jusant as a kind of “chill dad game,” the music is truly outstanding. Whether you’re wandering through dark caves or facing off against wild winds, the soundtrack really adds an emotional layer to your adventure. It can go from subtle and mellow to bold and powerful at just the right moments, and I absolutely loved that about it. I also completely gushed over the visuals here as the soft color palette helps paint each area in a significant way. It’s truly beautiful to overlook the mountain and truly take in the view. Outside of one biome, each section has a sense of calmness to it and blends in seamlessly with the music.

Jusant is a refreshing departure from the norm. Featuring straightforward yet highly enjoyable gameplay, captivating biomes and landscapes, and an OST brimming with character, it offers minimal room for critique. My biggest concern about the game is its duration. Completing the game in a single session is effortlessly attainable, and left me wanting more. But for those seeking a casual, visually striking, and notably distinctive experience, Jusant should 1000% be on your radar. The is available now Ion Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC for $24.99. It’s also set to launch day and date on Game Pass.

