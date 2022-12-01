This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee explores the age-old question — do video games have to be fun?

Extra Punctuation Transcript

Do games have to be fun? Oh blimey. Five words in and already we’re in the tentacles of a semantic kraken. What do we even mean by “fun?” For that matter, what do we mean by “have to be?” Nobody HAS to do anything. No one’s holding a gun to anyone’s head. No doctrines from the United Nations will place sanctions on international trading if your game isn’t fun. A better question might be “If it wants to maximise broadness of appeal, positive critical response and sales, would a game be well advised to be fun?” I suppose. But broad appeal isn’t always what a creator is shooting for, necessarily.

