This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Hogwarts Legacy.

For more major games Yahtz has reviewed lately, check out Dead Space (2023), Hi-Fi Rush, Forspoken, Pentiment, High on Life, and The Callisto Protocol.

And check out Yahtzee’s other series, Extra Punctuation, where he’s recently talked about the end of silent protagonists and how comedy in games should be more than quips.

Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!

We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for ZP merch.

For additional context surrounding the game, we have an explanation of the J.K. Rowling controversy tied to Hogwarts Legacy.

Transcript

Yes, Nick, I promise not to get us demonetised in the first thirty seconds. So, as I’m sure you know, Hogwarts Legacy is based on the work of JK Rowling, who is a massive TERFy C-word. As such, reviewing it puts one in an awkward position online, as the feeling in some circles is that even acknowledging it is giving oxygen to her and her horrible C-word opinions. But damn it I have a job to do and I feel bad for the no doubt hundreds of ground-level people on the dev team who probably think she’s a C-word as much as any of us at this point, so how about this: I’ll review the game strictly on its own merits, but start out by affirming as clearly as possible that I think JK Rowling is a – we’re past thirty seconds now, right? Cunt. Does that offset things enough? The game’s set in Victorian times and none of the Harry Potter characters from the books appear in it, so if it’d make you feel any better you could just squint and try to convince yourself it’s an adaptation of The Worst Witch. Or Neil Gaiman’s Books of Magic. Or the Spellcasting 101 series. Or Discworld. Or any of the other ten million things that came up with the idea for a nerdy schoolboy wizard BEFORE JK Rowling got her sallow TERFy hands all over the concept.

You may also like