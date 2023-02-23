This week on Extra Punctuation, as the Dead Space remake joins the trend of doing away with speaking protagonists, Yahtzee examines whether the era of the silent protagonist is over in video games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

So the Dead Space remake came out recently to calmly and matter-of-factly condemn the Callisto Protocol to the dustbin of memory forever, and the big question was whether it was a full ground-up remake along the lines of the RE2Make or Black Mesa, or merely a remaster, a copy paste of the assets with a quick squirt of HD Mr Sheen. The truth lay somewhere in the middle. It’s mostly the same layout spruced up but with a number of significant design choices tweaked to be more in line with modern sensibilities. Most notably, the main character Isaac Clarke actually talks now, and isn’t a silent protagonist.

You may also like