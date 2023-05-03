Video SeriesZero Punctuation

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Transcript

I’m still a bit mad at Jedi: Fallen Order for erasing the Dark Forces timeline from canon Star Wars, but thinking about it, something had to be done about the colons. Star Wars Colon Dark Forces, then the sequel Star Wars Colon Dark Forces 2 Colon Jedi Knight. And after that came Star Wars Colon Dark Forces Colon Jedi Knight Colon Jedi Outcast – it was all getting a bit silly. It’s hard to maintain a Jedi’s monastic dignity when your title’s got more colons than an inexpensive Cornish pasty. So perhaps it was for the best to wean ourselves back down to two. Star Wars Colon Jedi Colon Fallen Order and now the sequel Star Wars Colon Jedi Colon Survivor. Yeah, my friends called me the colon survivor after we raided that dumpster behind the condemned indian restaurant. But I digress. Fallen Order was EA’s Star Wars themed action adventure soulslike so perhaps a sequel could have been the opportunity, now that the uncertain toddling of the newborn IP was out of the way, to finally pin down what the fuck it was trying to be, and just to skip to the end, that opportunity was entirely missed. So we have another action set piece riddled soulslike that’s fretting too much about maintaining broad appeal to have the balls to actually be hard like a soulslike. It opens up ziplines back to a checkpoint with the psychotic frequency of a neurotic summer camp director.