Extra PunctuationVideo Series

Am I Weird for Missing Loading Screens? – Extra Punctuation

By
0

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee talks about why he misses loading screens in video games. It’s somewhat coincidental timing, since Marty just talked about how he misses swapping discs.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

It’s important to me, when reviewing new games, to be conscious of when my personal views are being tainted by nostalgia. Note that I said be conscious of it, not, try to prevent it from happening, I mean, I did the Resident Evil 4 remake and nostalgia was tainting the balls off of that one, frankly. And I understand that what I’m about to say is going to be peak old man pointlessly going ooh young people today grumbly wumbly about some aspect of modern life that isn’t remotely worth complaining about, or even, by most metrics, a bad thing at all. Okay? Here goes. I kinda miss long loading times. Yes, I did warn you.